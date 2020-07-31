CLAY CENTER — The organizers of the long-running Old Trusty Antique Engine and Collectors Show here have announced that the 2020 edition of Old Trusty has been canceled due to public health concerns.
The recent increased outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, is to blame for the cancellation, the Old Trusty group said in a social media post Wednesday. Clay County and neighboring counties are seeing an increasing number of new cases of the viral infection.
News of the cancellation was delivered with regret, the group said. The show had been scheduled for Sept. 12-13 on the Clay County Fairgrounds.
“The health and well-being of our exhibitors, volunteers, vendors and guests is our priority and primary concern,” the group said. “We look forward to seeing everyone next September 11 & 12, 2021 when we feature International Harvester Collectors, Nebraska Chapter 12.”
The annual Old Trusty show runs on a Friday and Saturday. The show features parades of old tractors, vehicles and farm machines, plus antique and kiddie tractor pulls, oldtime farming and other demonstrations with horses and power equipment, tractor and small engine displays, flea market and vendor displays, live music, food offerings and more.
The event is sponsored by the Clay County Historical Society, and a quilt show occurs across the road at the Clay County Museum.
Allis-Chalmers tractors and equipment and scale-model engines were to have been featured at the 2020 show.With the cancellation, the Allis-Chalmers Gathering of the Orange West now will take place at Old Trusty in 2022.
