With the novel coronavirus disease, hitting the area toward the end of the influenza season and the beginning of allergy season, overlapping symptoms have caused some confusion among patients.
Dr. Curtis Reimer with the Family Medical Center of Hastings said several of the symptoms of the flu, common cold or allergies also could be coronavirus symptoms. But most patients he’s seen have tried to not jump to the conclusion of being infected with COVID-19.
“I think everyone has taken a really good approach to it,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve seen a ton of anxiety or fear. People are being pretty calm about it.”
In some cases, Reimer said, people have a general idea if their symptoms are normal with conditions like allergies. If a person simply has a runny nose and sneezing as he or she would during any other year, he said, it’s likely that person is suffering from standard allergies.
But when a patient has a dry cough or shortness of breath added in, he said, it raises a red flag because those aren’t symptoms of allergies.
“We’re screening every patient for possible coronavirus symptoms, even if they are coming in for a wellness check,” he said.
The overlapping symptoms were reflected in the testing procedure for coronavirus, as well.
Janet Riese, employee health/infection prevention manager at Mary Lanning Healthcare, said clinicians use a process to rule out other possible causes for symptoms before ordering a coronavirus test. They typically would start with a flu test and then a respiratory viral panel. If those were negative, then a clinician could order a coronavirus test.
Given the overlapping symptoms and limited number of tests, Riese said, the process helped prevent wasted coronavirus tests.
“Some of those symptoms mimic other things,” she said. “A clinician has to use his or her best judgment to decide when to order a test.”
Although testing capabilities have increased, Riesse said, it is still important to only use the tests when needed to make sure there are enough tests in the upcoming weeks.
Along with an increase in available tests, Reimer said, the capacity for laboratories in Nebraska to conduct testing for the coronavirus has increased to nearly 900 per day.
In-state testing and test availability have reduced the time it takes to confirm cases.
In recent weeks, Reimer said, conducting a flu and respiratory viral panel and waiting for those results before conducting a coronavirus test meant he would have to wait five to 14 days to find the ultimate outcome. He said those steps now can be skipped if a physician believes they are unnecessary. And with in-state testing, it only takes one or two days to get a result, he said.
“We don’t have to send them off to different states,” Reimer said. “I think that’s going to help a ton. We will be able to find some people early on and isolate them.”
Riese said social distancing still is crucial to helping curb the spread of COVID-19. People who aren’t in the higher risk categories may not be worried, but they can still spread the disease to others who may be at risk.
“If you’re not going to take it serious for you, then take it serious for your loved ones,” she said.
Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, said the social distancing measures are crucial in combating the disease, even if they seem drastic.
“Some people are concerned that we have these measures in place when it doesn’t seem so bad,” she said. “It’s because we’re doing these things that it’s not so bad.”
Even if some think the precautions are unnecessary, she believes many people are complying by following the social distancing recommendations.
To help maintain social distancing, Reimer said, most clinics have been separating respiratory patients from other patients.
Many health providers also have begun providing telehealth services, made possible by changes in approval by insurance companies and Medicaid. He said telehealth has helped with making it possible to triage patients without requiring them to come into the clinic and possibly have contact with someone who is sick.
He said the South Heartland District Health Department has been available for questions continuously through the process, which has been beneficial in providing care to the community.
“They’ve been tremendous,” Reimer said. “They’ve been a great resource.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.