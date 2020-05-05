Sam Bhakta, front desk manager of Hastings Express Inn, said the town of Hastings has been quieter than ever.
Just down the road, U.S. Highway 281 has seen a decrease in the average number of cars passing in a day. In February, the average was 3,210. In March, it was 2,938, an 8.5% decrease.
“I can see less cars on the road than before and less people walking on the sidewalk, and it’s been very less people around,” Bhakta said.
Across Nebraska, the state Department of Transportation has more than 60 automated traffic counting stations on county roads, highways and interstates, counting each car that goes by, every hour, every day, all year long. The stations stretch from the state line on I-680 at the Mormon Bridge in Omaha (down 13% in March) to the state line on I-80 at the Pine Bluffs interchange in Kimball County (up 3.5%).
A Nebraska News Service analysis of individual traffic station data gives the first local view of what impact the coronavirus is having on the state’s roadways. The state takes the daily count of cars, then averages them together to create a monthly count. Of the 62 counting stations statewide, 51 of them reported lower traffic volumes in March versus February.
That ranges from the 33,000 cars per day drop in March at 42nd Street on I-80 in Omaha, where 143,000 cars a day passed by last month to the 5-car daily average drop on a county road north of Chappell in Deuel County, where 64 cars a day on average drove by.
So while March gives the first look at local traffic, it’s a partial look. State and local authorities started ordering shutdowns mid-month in some places, later in others. Normal traffic levels were averaged in with below normal levels to get the monthly amount.
The state has more recent traffic summaries that hint that traffic is down even more in April. Last week, Interstate 80 west of Lincoln to the Wyoming state line was down 26% from previous years. Rural highways in the state are down 14%. Streets in Lincoln and Omaha are down 27% from the past. But those are wide summaries covering hundreds of miles of roadways.
Closer to the spot, the trends become more personal.
As the highway heads north for St. Paul, traffic also has decreased.
Donna Nielsen, the owner of Bel Air Motel outside of St. Paul, said COVID-19 has made the hospitality business difficult.
The motel sits next to U.S. 281. In February, an average of 5,098 cars drove by every day, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. In March, the first month impacted by statewide coronavirus shutdowns, that same spot averaged 4,416 cars a day, a 13% drop.
“It’s slowed down some,” Nielsen said. “The roads aren’t as busy.”
Bsakta said business at the Hastings motel has been slow, and any guests are there to stay long term.
“It’s been slow, and people are not coming over here,” she said. “Some people are living in the motel for 4 or 5 months.”
Other traffic counting stations included in the Nebraska News Service analysis included U.S. Highway 81 south of Geneva. In February, the section roadway saw 5,022 vehicles while in March the number was down to 4,873, a decrease of 3%.
Laura Weaver and her husband have owned Weaver Repair for 20 years and have seen an obvious decrease in the traffic along the highway south of Geneva.
“On the weekends when we’re doing work stuff or personal stuff, you notice less vehicles and a lot more trucks,” Weaver said.
Reporters John Grinvalds, Elsie Stormberg and Kaitlynn Johnson contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.