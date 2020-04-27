The fate of the Hastings Aquacourt’s 2020 season will depend on how long gatherings in the state are limited by the directed health measures put into place by the governor.
In a video posted to the Hastings Parks and Recreation Facebook page Monday, Recreation Superintendent Ryan Martin said he is hopeful that they will be able to open the water park in June.
“We’re very optimistic we will still have a season,” he said. “The opening date is yet to be determined.”
Traditionally, the water park opens on Memorial Day weekend. That won’t happen this year due to the limitations on public gatherings set out to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Jeff Hassenstab, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, wrote in an email last week that the group restrictions set out by the directed health measures will be the main factor in when the water park could open.
“If the pool cannot open by July 1 with no restrictions, then I doubt we will have a season,” he stated. “Staying optimistic for now.”
Martin said officials plan to use the department’s website, www.cityofhastings.org/parks, to share the latest information about the water park and their other activities scheduled through the summer.
“We’ll keep everybody updated on our website and keep everyone informed as best we can,” he said.
Martin said the city’s playgrounds will remain closed, blocked off with caution tape, until the directed health measures limiting their use are lifted.
At this point, the Parks and Recreation Department has rescheduled its spring and summer activities in hopes that gatherings will be allowed in June.
The adult softball league was supposed to start in May, but they now hope to start it on June 1 for all leagues.
The youth golf camp is still set for June currently. Adult golf lessons were to start in May, but have been delayed until June.
The youth track meet was canceled, based on a group decision from various organizers across Nebraska.
The annual kids’ fishing derby had been set for May 15, but now is scheduled for June 13 at 9:30 a.m.
The disc golf tournament that had been set for April has been pushed back and is now scheduled for June 20.
Youth tennis open house also is set for June 20.
Quick start tennis lessons are going to start at end of June.
The movie night at the park set for May 29 has been moved to June 26 at Libs Park.
The dog bone hunt that was to be on April 4 has been moved to June 27.
The bicycle Sunday fun day was pushed from May 17 to some time in June.
The parks department also is continuing its programs that can be conducted while maintaining social distancing, such as the Healthy Hastings Week and a scavenger rock hunt.
Through May 2, stations have been set up along the Pioneer Spirit Trail with lists of questions about the history of Hastings and the parks in the city. Participants can complete the questions and return the form to be entered into a drawing for a prize.
For the scavenger rock hunt, the parks department offers a clue for a business in town that has a specific rock in the window. Participants take a picture of themselves with the correct rock and submit it for an entry to a prize drawing.
Martin also encouraged people to participate in the Great Park Pursuit, put on by the Nebraska Game and Parks Department. Hastings has one of the posts associated with the scavenger hunt. For more information, visit www.negpp.org.
“That’s going to be a good program that people are going to be able to have fun with,” he said.
