Although a shipment of vaccine arrived late due to this week’s winter weather, vaccinations against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have begun for the general population of senior citizens in the South Heartland Health District, the district health department reported.
Six hundred doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived late Tuesday after being delayed by the weather, said Michele Bever, health department executive director, in a news release Wednesday night.
The health department split out the shipment for several of its vaccination partners, then delivered the vaccine and associated supplies on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, in time for Wednesday’s scheduled COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled by area health care providers.
South Heartland includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
“We had hoped to start vaccinating on Tuesday, but today’s vaccine clinics were able to put about 20% of this week’s vaccine allotment into the arms of individuals who had signed up to get the vaccine. We are still on track, in spite of the delay,” Bever said.
South Heartland has transitioned within the last several days to Phase 1B under the state of Nebraska’s vaccination plan, which will bring vaccine to individuals age 65 and up, adults with high-risk medical conditions, and prioritized essential workers.
“Nearly all of this week’s vaccine allotment will be directed toward our elderly who are at highest risk, with a reverse-age approach that begins with those age 90-plus,” Bever said. “We will use a small percent of this week’s doses for essential workers such as law enforcement, fire department personnel and dispatch, as well as some health workers from Phase 1A.”
In related news Wednesday, South Heartland announced that the danger associated with continued community spread of the novel coronavirus in the district remains in the “elevated” range for this week.
The risk dial reading, updated for this week on Wednesday, dropped to 2.4 from 2.6 for the previous week. Both numbers are in the middle range within the dial’s orange zone, which signifies elevated risk.
The dial is used to assess the danger of more local COVID-19 spread based on various factors related to movement of the virus and local capacities for testing, contact tracing and treatment. The needle now has stood in the elevated zone for several weeks after spending several previous weeks in the red (severe) zone.
Dial zones include green (low risk, reading values of zero to 1), yellow, (moderate risk, 1-2), orange (elevated, 2-3) and red (severe, 3-4).
“We are seeing trends in the right direction for several of our risk dial metrics,” Bever said. “The district’s overall weekly positivity dropped to 8.9% from 10.3% the previous week, and we saw a 21% net decrease in weekly cases from the previous week.”
The 14-day average of daily new COVID cases also dropped below 40 cases per 100,000 last week and is currently 32 daily new cases per 100,000, according to the COVID-19 statistical dashboard posted to South Heartland’s website.
Bever said the goal for low community spread is eight or fewer new cases per 100,000, which equates to four or fewer new cases each day in South Heartland, based on the district’s population.
In addition, Bever said hospital capacity indicators had stabilized or improved, compared to Wednesday of last week. According to the health department’s hospital capacity dashboard on Wednesday, 55% percent of the intensive care beds in the district were available for new patients, 18% of in-patients were COVID-positive, there were six COVID-19-positive in-patients, and one was using a ventilator.
The district’s test positivity rate, which Bever referenced in her comments, is one factor taken into account for risk dial readings. It is the percentage of COVID-19 tests administered in a given week that come back positive.
Bever said there’s reason to be encouraged by the recent trends but implored district residents not to let up on the precautions that help to thwart further spread of the virus.
“All of these steps we are taking, all the tools we are using to block the spread of the coronavirus, are working,” she said. “We need to continue doing what’s working. We need to avoid the three Cs: avoid crowded places, avoid close contact, avoid confined spaces. We need to continue to wear masks that cover our noses and mouths, we need to stay home when we are sick, we need to disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects, we need to wash our hands, and we need to get the COVID vaccine when it is our turn.
“We are asking for patience. Due to limited amounts of vaccine coming to us, it could be many weeks before it is your turn. We expect to be in Phase 1B for several months, so please watch the local news media, the health department website and the SHDHD Facebook page for updated information about the status and timeline of the vaccine distribution process.”
The South Heartland website is www.southheartlandhealth.org.
