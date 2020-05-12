Nine percent of the tests for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the South Heartland Health District last week came back positive, the district health department announced in a news release Tuesday evening.
The percentage for the week of May 3-9 was down from 15% for the previous week, said Michele Bever, health department executive director. The “positivity rate” has declined for four straight weeks now — from 25% the week of April 5-11; to 19% the following week; to 18% the week after that; to 15% for April 26-May 2; to 9% last week.
While increased testing numbers figure into the calculations, the weekly decreases are considered an encouraging sign in evaluating how South Heartland communities are faring in their battle against the virus, which can be dangerous for many patients who become infected with it. The health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
Bever said South Heartland, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Gov. Pete Ricketts have been monitoring local trends in the rates of positive cases and deaths, as well as indicators of hospital utilization and capacity.
“We are calculating percent positive cases on a daily and weekly basis,” Bever said.
The downward trend in the rate of positive tests to total tests, as well as the trends in hospital utilization, show that ongoing efforts of South Heartland residents to practice social distancing and prevention are working to slow the spread of COVID-19 and are keeping the area’s health care system from being overwhelmed, Bever said.
“However, we are not yet out of danger for increased spread of the disease,” she said in the news release. “The relaxed state directed health measures that will take effect on May 18 are a baby step toward normal, but we need to continue our diligence with social distancing and prevention to minimize the spread.”
South Heartland will continue to monitor the rates of positive cases and deaths, as well as hospital utilization.
“If our trends start to get worse, the restrictions may be put back in place,” Bever said.
In Tuesday’s news release, South Heartland announced confirmation of two additional positive COVID-19 cases. Both are in Adams County, and both patients are men in their 20s.
The additional cases bring to 246 the total number confirmed in the South Heartland district since March 18.
The tally breakdown by county includes 227 cases in Adams County, 14 in Clay County, five in Webster County and zero in Nuckolls County.
As of Monday, 170 of the COVID-19-positive patients in the health district had recovered. The district has recorded seven fatalities — all in Adams County.
South Heartland continues to conduct contact investigations for district residents who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties.
“As a reminder, people who test negative on a given day are not protected from COVID-19 exposure the following days, so continued practice of social distancing and prevention is necessary,” the district said in Tuesday’s news release.
The Public Health Solutions health department announced Monday the confirmation of 49 new cases over the weekend, 47 of which were in Saline County. Tribland counties in the PHS health district are Fillmore, with three cases to date, and Thayer County, with zero cases.
On Monday, Ricketts announced some parts of the directed health measures now in place through May 31 in the South Heartland and neighboring Two Rivers and Public Health Solutions district health departments will be relaxed effective May 18.
The relaxed restrictions affect such businesses as restaurants, which will be able to open their dining rooms to half capacity with numerous safety guidelines; and barbershops and salons, which also will be able to open but with everyone in masks and with many other guidelines in place.
Nebraska’s statewide case count to date as of Tuesday evening was 8,692, with 103 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.