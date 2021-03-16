The South Heartland Health District Health Department reported 16 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, among district residents Friday through Monday.
The health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The district averaged four new cases per day over the four-day reporting period.
The cumulative total of positive cases recorded to-date in the health district now stands at 4,540. The first case was reported on March 18, 2020 — one year ago this Thursday.
In a news release Monday evening, Michele Bever, the health department executive director, reported that the district recorded an average of three new cases per day for the equivalent four-day period a week ago.
Bever reported the 14-day rolling average of new daily cases increased to 10.4 per 100,000 on March 14 from 9.5 per 100,000 reported the previous Monday.
“The rolling average of new cases has been fairly steady over the past couple of weeks, remaining under 11 per 100,000, but not dropping below 9 per 100,000,” Bever said. South Heartland’s goal is to reach and maintain fewer than eight new cases per 100K per day.
The district’s overall test positivity rate in the health district for the week ending March 13 jumped to 5.9% from 2.4% for the previous week. The positivity rate is the number of positive cases for the week as a percentage of the number of COVID-19 tests administered during that time period.
Bever said 60% of the last week’s COVID-19 tests were conducted in long-term care facilities.
“We have continuing good news in our long-term care facilities, where staff and resident testing logged zero percent positivity for the fourth week in a row,” she said. “The other 40% of tests were general community members, with a positivity of 15.7%, a huge jump above the 5% target for low spread in the community and more than double the positivity reported for the previous week.”
Bever said the public must remain diligent in fighting the spread of the virus and its variants.
“This uptick in positive tests is concerning,” she said. “We do not want to see a trend in the wrong direction after our communities have worked so hard to get us to this point. Please continue to discourage the virus from spreading by using all of the prevention tools we have available to us. Please help our communities reach and sustain low levels of community spread,” she said.
On March 8, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released updated guidance for organizing large events and gatherings. CDC’s key points include: avoiding large events and gatherings, when possible; considering the level of risk when deciding to host an event; promoting healthy behaviors and maintaining healthy environments to reduce risk when large events and gatherings are held; and being prepared if someone gets sick during or after the event.
“The CDC continues to recommend that people avoid large gatherings and crowded places, especially those where physical distancing cannot be maintained between people who live in different households,” Bever said. “These situations are opportunities for the virus to spread more easily from person to person.”
In addition to hand hygiene, physical distancing and wearing masks for preventing spread, Bever said, vaccination is an important tool to reduce the severity of illness caused by any of the virus strains. To date, the department and its vaccination partners have administered nearly 12,000 doses of vaccine the health district.
“Anyone age 65-plus who wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but who has not yet received a call to schedule an appointment, should contact the health department at 402-462-6211. We will help schedule you with an approved COVID-vaccine provider,” she said.
Bever said South Heartland COVID-19 vaccine providers also are vaccinating prioritized essential workers, including staff in higher education, licensed child care, grocery businesses, food processing facilities, and co-ops.
For more South Heartland statistics, visit www.southheartlandhealth.org.
