The COVID-19 risk reading for the Public Health Solutions Health District has been dialed back from the red zone into the orange.
The five-county health district’s risk dial received its weekly update on Friday. The dial assesses dangers associated with further local spread of the novel coroanavirus disease, COVID-19, based on various metrics related to virus spread and response capacity.
In a news release, the district health department said all but one of the counties — Thayer — recorded fewer new positive cases for the seven-day period that ended Wednesday than they had for Dec. 3-9.
The district encompasses Thayer, Fillmore, Jefferson, Saline and Gage counties. Thayer County saw 37 new positive cases this week, compared to 25 in the prior week.
Fillmore County recorded 19 cases for the most recent week, compared to 24 the previous week.
In the news release, PHS said the total number of COVID-19 tests administered in the last week across the district had declined, but that testing access and supply remained stable.
The health department said it did receive reports of “significant outbreaks” of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities across the district.
In Thayer County, the test positivity rate for Dec. 10-16 was 42.06%, compared to 35.71% for the previous week.
In Fillmore County, the Dec. 10-16 positivity rate was 45.24% — up from 33.33%.
Positivity rates in the other three counties all declined.
The test positivity rate is the percentage of tests administered in a given week that come back from the laboratory with a positive result.
Risk dial readings in both the South Heartland and Two Rivers health districts also retreated from the red zone to the orange zone this week. The red zone signifies “severe” risk, whereas orange stands for “elevated” risk.
South Heartland includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Two Rivers encompasses Kearney, Franklin, Harlan, Buffalo, Phelps, Dawson and Gosper counties.
The Central Health District, which includes Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, remains in the red zone through at least Saturday, when its risk dial comes due for its next update. The current CHD risk dial reading is 3.7, in the high end of the red zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.