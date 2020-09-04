The South Heartland District Health Department on Friday evening warned the public of potential exposure to the novel coronavirus for patrons who visited a downtown establishment during the last week in August.
A contact investigation team from the health department, in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, is investigating potential exposures to a confirmed case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus disease, at Murphy’s Wagon Wheel between Aug. 25 and Aug. 29.
While known close contacts already have been notified, other patrons of the Wagon Wheel, a popular restaurant and bar at 107 N. Lincoln Ave., may have been exposed if they visited the establishment on the specified days, South Heartland said in a news release.
The public is being notified because the symptomatic individual wasn’t wearing a mask inside the establishment and the length and number of interactions between all patrons and staff are unknown.
COVID-19 is more likely to spread through conversations when the parties are less than 6 feet apart.
South Heartland is directing people who visited the Wagon Wheel between Aug. 25 and Aug. 29 and are experiencing symptoms to contact a health care provider for recommendations or register on the TestNebraska website to schedule a test for themselves.
The health department recommends that patrons eating at a restaurant request to be seated outside and then wear masks until their orders arrive.
South Heartland also recommends mask use among food and beverage service staff in order to protect the public, including patrons at risk for more severe illness in connection with COVID-19.
The South Heartland health department, headquartered in Hastings, serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The district’s case counts and trends can be followed online on the health department’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard at southheartlandhealth.org.
