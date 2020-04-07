While local restaurants can use all the business they can get during these days of social distancing, workers who continue to put in long hours in essential industries could use a break and a gesture of appreciation from a grateful community.
With that in mind, the United Way of South Central Nebraska and the Hastings Community Foundation have devised a new initiative to address both of those items at once.
The initiative, tagged “Feeding Our Heroes,” involves purchasing meals from area establishments and delivering them to workplaces for the benefit of medical workers, first responders and others employed in essential industries.
“Feeding Our Heroes,” another effort to assist the community through the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, was unveiled in a news release from the two sponsoring organizations Tuesday.
“This is obviously a difficult time for many businesses, including food service,” said Dan Peters, executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation. “As the Community Foundation and the United Way discussed what we can do to serve the community, we kept coming back to this idea of utilizing local restaurants to feed and support the community.”
Jodi Graves, United Way executive director, said essential workers in the community are in need of a boost.
“We’re so fortunate that our area nonprofits continue to serve individuals and families who have lost wages or have been negatively impacted by COVID-19,” Graves said. As we explored what additional populations we could serve, we discovered that essential staff also needed our support. As they work harder than ever, they need to know that the community is grateful for their work and appreciates all that they are doing.”
United Way and the Hastings Community Foundation already had partnered to develop the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, which is assisting local nonprofits. The two initiatives are separate funds and can be donated to separately, but will be operated using the same committee structure.
To donate to either or both funds, visit www.unitedwayscne.org/give.
