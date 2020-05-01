Elective medical procedures and religious services, including weddings and funerals, will be allowed under revised directed health measures for the South Heartland District Health Department, officials said Friday during the city’s weekly video press conference.
Other restrictions previously in place for the four-county South Heartland district of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties are set to remain in place until May 31 to continue fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Michele Bever, South Heartland executive director, said the revised directed health measures will go into effect on Monday at midnight.
She said Gov. Pete Ricketts may change the directed health measures, depending on certain metrics such as the health care system capacity and the rates of positive cases.
“Trending down could mean that the directed health measures are relaxed sooner than May 31 for us,” she said. “On the other hand, some of those other health districts that may have relaxed measures starting May 4, they’re going to be following the same criteria and if their numbers do not trend down, they could have restrictions put in place again.”
The revised measures won’t be the same for every district, she said. For the South Central district, most of the restrictions will remain the same with two exceptions: Elective medical procedures and religious services.
Starting Monday, elective medical surgeries and procedures will be allowed as long as the facilities maintain and dedicate 30% of general bed capacity, 30% of ICU bed capacity and 30% of ventilator capacity for non-elective surgery/procedure patients. In addition, these facilities must maintain a two-week supply of necessary personal protective equipment to sustain hospital operations at 100% capacity.
Eric Barber, Mary Lanning Healthcare president and CEO, said the hospital plans to resume elective procedures on Monday with the change in restrictions. He said anyone who has been delaying medical treatment for fear of catching the coronavirus disease shouldn’t worry.
“There’s no reason to try to avoid getting the necessary medical treatment that you need,” he said. “When you come to the hospital, we will absolutely keep you safe. When you go to a physician’s clinic, they will keep you safe. It is in fact safe to go back to seeking the medical treatment you may have been delaying.”
Barber reported that the hospital has dropped from 10 COVID-19 patients last week to seven as of Friday morning. He said the hospital has been working to increase testing as needed, but it’s clear that there are cases in the community.
“We are doing everything we can to make sure we get as many people tested as need to be tested,” he said.
The second exception is for religious services, including weddings or funerals. Services are allowed but will be limited to the ceremony or service only. During religious ceremonies and services, individuals or families must maintain a minimum of 6 feet of separation and items should not be shared or distributed between different parties.
State officials issued guidelines for the conduct of faith-based services, emphasizing that the reopening of houses of worship during the continuing threat of the coronavirus should not be interpreted as a diminution of the threat of the virus. Faith leaders are responsible for the safety of those who attend services in houses of worship and must limit physical participation on the premises depending on the size and structure of the house of worship.
The guidelines are as follows:
Encourage those who are sick or at risk to stay home. This includes:
The elderly
People with underlying medical conditions
Family members who live with elderly people or those who are at risk
People who have access to those at risk in nursing institutions
People who have upper respiratory or flu-like symptoms
People who live with someone with upper respiratory or flu-like symptoms
People with COVID-19 or live with someone with COVID-19
People who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19
Seating in houses of worship should be arranged in such a way as to maintain appropriate social distancing between parties. A “party” should be understood to include members of a household who live together and therefore may be seated together in the house of worship, but should maintain 6 feet of social distance from other parties.
Seating, doors, restrooms, common areas, etc., should be sanitized between services.
Faith communities are encouraged to continue the use of video and other streaming technologies to allow members of their communities to remain connected to the larger community without being physically present.
Faith communities are encouraged to add additional service times to allow for appropriate social distancing. Where appropriate, the use of overflow rooms and the continuation of drive-in services can be effective in maintaining proper social distancing.
The passing of a common collection basket or any other item between parties is contrary to good health practices at this time as it would contribute to the spread of the virus and is therefore not permitted. The use of a central collection basket or multiple baskets depending on the size of the house of worship and size of group present is allowed.
The use of sacred books, hymnals, missals, etc. that remain in the house of worship for the general use by those present isn’t permitted as such materials can facilitate the spread of the virus. Those attending may bring their own sacred books to the service and take them home after the service. Alternatively, the house of worship could provide clean copies of such books for the exclusive use of individuals or parties which would be taken home by the parties after each service.
Fellowship, social gatherings or other functions before or after the services on the premises of the house of worship aren’t permitted.
Children should remain with their parents or guardians and refrain from congregating or interacting with children of other parties on the premises. For example, nursery services aren’t permitted.
It is essential for the safety of those attending services that their arrival and departure be managed in such a way as to prevent interaction between parties. Appropriate steps should be taken to dismiss and pace the departure of those present at the conclusion of the service so as to prevent the interaction between parties as distances less than 6 feet.
The use of staff or volunteers to hold open doors to the house of worship so that those attending aren’t touching common door handles is highly encouraged.
Religious services that include a distribution of communion are highly encouraged to adhere to additional precautions including:
Faith traditions that allow for the use of pre-packaged communion elements are encouraged to do so.
The use of a common communion cup shared between parties isn’t permitted as it would obviously contribute to the spread of the virus.
Sound medical judgment would require that any person involved in the distribution of communion first thoroughly wash and sanitize his/her hands.
Prudent implementation of social distancing would highly suggest that persons receiving communion from a faith leader should do so in single file lines (not side by side) with 6 feet of distancing between persons. Releasing one row at a time for communion will prevent long lines from forming that would compromise social distancing.
Funeral services held in funeral homes are permissible so long as such services comply with the above guidelines. Receiving lines aren’t permitted. Receptions, meal functions, or other gatherings before or after the service are subject to the 10-person rule.
Wedding services held in venues other than in houses of worship are permissible so long as such services comply with the above guidelines. Receiving lines aren’t permitted. Receptions, meal functions, or other gatherings before or after the service are subject to the 10-person rule.
Bever reported that the current total of COVID-19 cases in the South Heartland district as of Friday morning was 182, with 168 cases in Adams County, nine in Clay, five in Webster and none in Nuckolls County. She said about 107 people who had tested positive for the disease have since recovered, including making it through the symptoms and isolation period.
There were two more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, which brought the total in Adams County to four.
“This just underscores the seriousness of the disease,” she said. “We encourage everyone to continue practicing social distancing and prevention.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.