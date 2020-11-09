Staff and wire
OMAHA — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced new restrictions Monday requiring masks in certain circumstances to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but he continued to reject the idea of a statewide mask mandate.
Under the new restrictions that take effect on Wednesday, masks will be required at businesses where employees have close contact with customers for more than 15 minutes, such as salons and massage parlors. At bars, masks will be required when people aren’t drinking or eating.
“I think mask mandates just breed resistance from people,” Ricketts said. “I think what we have to do is continue to educate people about when you use a mask.”
The new rules also include restricting indoor gatherings to 25% of a building’s capacity, down from the current 50% rule, and attendance at youth sporting events will be limited to the immediate families of participants. But restaurants and bars can continue operating at full capacity as long as they maintain 6 feet of distance between tables and limit groups to no more than eight people.
“We’ve taken the approach the entire time along that we are going to work to be able to preserve our hospital capacity,” Ricketts said. “That said, we are going to try to keep it as light a touch as possible so that we can preserve people’s freedoms to the extent that we can and try to find that balancing act between the two.”
Ricketts announced the new rules as the state reported 794 people were hospitalized with the virus Sunday, up from the previous day’s record of 760 — more than double the number of hospitalizations three weeks ago. The rate of new virus cases in the state remained the seventh-highest in the nation on Sunday.
Nebraska reported 1,574 new cases Sunday to give the state 83,969 total cases since the pandemic began. The number of deaths linked to the virus remained unchanged at 703 Sunday, according to the state’s online virus tracker.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska increased over the past two weeks from 840.14 new cases per day on Oct. 25 to 1,666.14 new cases per day on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The rate of new cases per 100,000 Nebraska residents over the past two weeks registered 1,045.58 on Sunday, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.
In south central Nebraska, the last few days again have been busy with new case confirmations and contact tracing investigations related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
In the Two Rivers Public Health District, which includes seven counties to the west of the Hastings area, new case tallies for Tribland counties Thursday through Sunday included 27 in Kearney, 11 in Franklin and seven in Harlan.
The South Heartland Health District, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, recorded a total of 96 new cases districtwide for Friday through Sunday, with three new hospitalizations noted on Friday.
On Monday morning, the South Heartland health department announced passage of a resolution by its Board of Health calling on residents districtwide to step up and do their part in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
“In light of the rising numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the health district and statewide, the Board of Health felt an urgency to emphasize to residents of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties what they need to do to help curb the spread of the coronavirus,” said Nanette Shackelford of Clay Center, board president, of the resolution approved Nov. 4.
The South Heartland health department issues multiple news releases each week updating COVID-19 statistics and repeating related safety messages. Those messages, which aren’t favorably received by everyone in the community, include to wear masks, maintain social distance from non-household members, and avoid crowded places and confined spaces with poor ventilation.
Residents also are urged to wash hands often; stay home when sick or with symptoms consistent with COVID-19; get tested if symptoms develop; continue self-isolating if they test positive for the virus; answer telephone calls from the health department; and cooperate with health officials’ requests related to isolation, quarantine and contact tracing.
Other messages include calls to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, get a flu shot, rethink planning and attending events with safety in mind, and plan ahead for safe alternative holiday celebrations this year.
“It will take absolutely all of us to get through this alive and healthy,” Shackelford said in a news release concerning the board resolution. “Please do your part to help slow the spread and to protect the health of residents of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster County.”
