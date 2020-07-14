LOWELL — The Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary near here will reopen to the public Wednesday after a long period of shutdown related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Visitor center hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, but may be expanded as the summer progresses depending on public health issues. Masks will be required for those entering the visitor center.
Trails will continue to be open sunrise to sunset. Masks are not required outdoors if social distancing practices are followed.
Multiple hand-sanitizing stations will be provided, and officials will strongly encourage everyone to follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that will be posted throughout the building.
Those who are ill or otherwise not feeling well are asked to stay home and recover completely before visiting, said bill Taddicken, center director.
For more information call 308-468-5282 or email rowesanctuary@audubon.org.
Rowe Sanctuary is situated along the Platte River north of the unincorporated town of Lowell. The address is 44450 Elm Island Road, rural Gibbon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.