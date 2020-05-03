Employees of a large health care organization that includes Good Samaritan Society facilities in Hastings and Superior have donated more than $1 million to a fund to help colleagues in financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sanford Health, a nonprofit company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, operates one of the United States’ largest health care systems, including 44 hospitals, 1,400 physicians and more than 200 senior care facilities of the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society in 26 U.S. states and nine countries. The Sanford Health Foundation announced April 27 that its Enterprise Employee Crisis Fund had reached $1 million in gifts just three weeks after being established.
The money is intended to help Sanford and Good Samaritan Society employees whose lives have been thrown into turmoil by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, and who are struggling financially as the crisis unfolds globally.
“We are family here,” said Bobbie Tibbetts, president of the foundation, in a news release. “This is how family pulls together in crisis and comes out stronger. We lift each other up so we can do what we’re called to do — to care for our patients and communities, together, now and always.”
From early April through a week ago, 438 employees received assistance from the fund. As of April 27, 97 additional applications were under review or pending, with more being submitted every day, Sanford said.
Any employee may apply to receive up to $1,000 in assistance. Applications remain anonymous and are reviewed by a committee of peers representing all regions of Sanford Health and the Good Samaritan Society.
“As gifts come in, we’re sending 100 percent right back out to help colleagues with basic needs like food, housing, clothing or child care,” Tibbetts said. “There’s incredible need right now, but fortunately, it’s matched by incredible kindness and generosity.”
In addition to the Employee Crisis Fund, the foundation has launched an Emerging Threats Fund to support Sanford’s response to COVID-19 and other health care threats. Funds are directed to areas of greatest need, like helping purchase personal protective equipment for front-line responders or supporting enhanced training for staff to meet changing needs.
“Every day, I continue to be touched by the selflessness of our Sanford family and Foundation supporters,” Tibbetts said. “There are challenging days ahead, but the spirit of giving is shining a bright light of hope.”
Like Sanford Health, the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society is based in Sioux Falls — a community that in itself has been hit hard by COVID-19. The two organizations’ merger was effective in January 2019.
To learn more about giving to the Sanford Health Foundation in support of front-line responders and health care staff, please visit sanfordhealthfoundation.org/Covid19.
