With the South Heartland District Health Department moving its risk dial back to orange, or elevated, students at area schools won’t see much of a change in daily activities.
Hastings Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Schneider said the district has a return-to-school plan in place, but the precautions outlined in it don’t change based on the risk dial reading in the area. If the risk dial needle goes into the red, or severe, zone, officials may consider different options.
“We wanted to keep things as consistent as possible,” he said. “We’re doing everything we could to be as cautious as we could.”
Adams Central School District Superintendent Shawn Scott said there is very little difference between the risk levels. Students’ temperatures are taken twice a day, extra cleaning measures are taken, and student and staff travel is limited.
“We’re doing what we can to keep school open and keep students and staff safe,” he said. “We’re trying to do everything we can.”
Drew Harris, administrator of Educational Service Unit No. 9, spoke about how schools are dealing with COVID-19 during a Hastings League of Women Voters Zoom meeting on Friday.
He said the pandemic is the most challenging time he has witnessed in his 35 years in education.
Harris said he and superintendents of the 14 school districts within ESU 9 have met remotely on a weekly basis since the pandemic started to discuss challenges faced.
The challenges he discussed Friday addressed how the pandemic has affected educational instruction, emotional and physical well-being, and school leadership.
Throughout the process, Harris said, board members, parents, students and staff have all stepped up to meet challenges.
It hasn’t been easy, and there has been anxiety on all sides.
“That seems to be the common theme, doesn’t it?” he said. “There’s a lot of anxiety in all this. That’s the situation we’re in.”
When it comes to dealing with illness, parents and schools are trying to figure out what is a potential COVID-19 symptom as opposed to normal allergies or a cold or flu.
Harris said it isn’t possible to test out of quarantine.
If someone is supposed to be quarantined 14 days and that person has a negative test, sometimes those tests don’t come back positive until day 13 or 14.
An alternative diagnosis could get a person out of quarantine, however.
“For example, if you have severe allergies you can get a note from the doctor that says ‘Joey has severe allergies, please excuse him,’ ” he said. “That would allow you to keep that child in school as opposed to keeping them out for 14 days.”
Everyone is going to have to use some good judgment in that, he said.
“That’s a tough thing to ask parents who are trying to head off to work in the morning, to make sure you check your child and make sure they are symptomatic free,” he said. “We’re going to have to rely on parents and kids to work with us on that and make sure we’re working with normal issues instead of COVID.”
Harris said it is his understanding that once a vaccine is available schools can’t require every student to have a vaccination.
The first wave to receive a vaccine would be health care workers.
“Health care workers need those first doses,” he said. “Potentially teachers might fit into that, or early on in the second or potentially third wave, and it will work down toward students, as well.”
COVID-19 is challenging to deal with because it affects everyone so differently.
“Some people have this and the greatest number are asymptomatic, yet for 200,000 of our population it’s been deadly,” he said, referring to the U.S. death toll from the viral infection, which hit and exceeded 200,000 this week.
When it comes to how schools deal with a positive case, Harris said if everybody in the classroom is wearing a mask, only the child who tests positive will need to be isolated. All the others can self-monitor at school.
The state of Nebraska recently changed guidance on athletics and other extracurricular activities.
Harris said if the exposure occurs outdoors, or in large spaces like gymnasiums, in lieu of quarantine students can self-monitor.
He mentioned that the Hastings High football team turned around last week while en route to a game in Alliance because of a positive case in Alliance.
“Now, under the new guidelines, where they are all outside, they would not necessarily quarantine everybody,” he said. “They would just ask those kids to self-monitor.”
Local schools sent parents a self-screening checklist, provided by the South Heartland District Health Department. If a student has a serious symptom or a combination of less severe symptoms, or contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19, he or she is asked to stay home. For students who have symptoms or test positive for COVID-19, there is a flowchart the health department provided to schools for re-admittance to class.
Scott said there has been an increase in student illnesses like flu or strep throat, but he said the school has been using the same same checklist to determine when they should return.
“I’m thrilled with how much our parents have been communicating and working with the school on this,” he said. “The communication between parents and the school has been awesome.”
A student or staff member who tests positive is required to isolate from others for 10 days from symptom onset. That individual also must be free of fever or other symptoms for 24 hours before returning to school.
If a symptomatic person isn’t tested, he or she is to follow the same isolation period as a person who tests positive. That individual may return to school if a health care provider establishes an alternative diagnosis.
A symptomatic person who tests negative is allowed to return to school after 24 hours without a fever, as long as he or she meets any other school requirements for re-admission.
People who are asymptomatic but have been in contact with a person who tested positive may be required to quarantine for 14 days because people who have the disease often are able to spread it a couple days before showing any symptoms.
Schneider said HPS immediately isolates students with the requisite symptoms and they are sent home as soon as possible.
As for returning to school, he said, officials often are relying on accurate information from parents to help keep the rest of the students healthy.
“They really need to help us by screening their kids,” Schneider said. “We are encouraging parents to keep kids home when they are not feeling well.”
