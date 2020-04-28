The South Heartland District Health Department on Tuesday announced a total of seven new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the four-county health district.
New cases on Tuesday included four in Adams County and three in Clay County, bringing the districtwide total number of cases confirmed to date to 156: 144 in Adams County, nine in Clay County, three in Webster County and zero in Nuckolls County.
The new patients in Adams County include four women: two in their 20s, one in her 40s and one in her 60s.
The new Clay County cases are all males: two under 20 and one in his 40s.
As of April 24, 75 of the South Heartland positive cases had recovered. The district has recorded two deaths, both of Adams County residents.
The Nebraska National Guard tested 164 people at a second day of limited testing in Hastings on Tuesday, bringing to 300 the total number of tests soldiers administered Monday and Tuesday.
The testing was for health care workers, responders, critical infrastructure personnel and vulnerable or at-risk individuals. It was made possible by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Tuesday evening, NDHHS was reporting a statewide total of 3,374 positive cases of COVID-19 to date, with 55 deaths.
In the Central Health District, which includes Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, the positive case count increased from 954 on Monday to 990 on Tuesday. Counties in the district have recorded a total of 25 deaths related to COVID-19.
To date, 933 cases have been confirmed among Hall County residents, 48 among Hamilton County residents and nine among Merrick County residents.
The Two Rivers Public Health District includes Kearney, Franklin, Harlan, Phelps, Buffalo and Dawson counties. The health department there announced 18 new cases on Tuesday, all in Dawson County.
To date, positive cases in Two Rivers include 410 in Dawson County, 90 in Buffalo County, eight in Gosper County, four in Kearney County, three in Franklin County, two in Phelps County and zero in Harlan County, for a total of 517.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services “dashboard” related to COVID-19, Fillmore County continues to have one case and Thayer County has zero. Both counties are in the Public Health Solutions health district.
Other county case tallies in the Public Health Solutions district include 87 in Saline, 33 in Gage and three in Jefferson.
Tribland counties in Kansas include Jewell County, which has had four confirmed cases to date; and Smith County, which has had two confirmed cases. The two Smith County patients have recovered and were released from isolation and quarantine on Monday.
The state of Kansas announced 163 new confirmed cases on Tuesday statewide. The to-date total case tally in Kansas now stands at 3,491, with 124 deaths.
