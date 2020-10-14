Spectators seemed to appreciate the change in seating arrangements made as the Nebraska state high school softball tournament began Wednesday at the Bill Smith Softball Complex.
Tournament organizers with the Nebraska School Activities Association allowed fans to bring in chairs and sit in the outfield as part of the health guidelines developed for the tournament due to the ongoing novel coronavirus disease pandemic. Sections of the bleachers were marked off to promote social distancing.
Organizers used net fencing and painted lines to designate the play area of the outfield from the space spectators could occupy. A sign warned those in the outfield to be wary of home runs and foul balls. Some spectators sat in lawn chairs along the fences around each field.
Justin Kuntz of Crete thought it was a good decision to open the outfield for spectators.
“It allieviates some of the spacing issues,” he said. “Sometimes when so many people are by the bleachers or dugouts, it’s hard to see.”
Another modification was seen in how tickets to the tournament were sold.
Ticket sales were handled exclusively on mobile devices this year, using the GoFan digital ticket app. Attendees presented virtual tickets at the gate, and volunteers validated the tickets for entry. There weren’t any cash sales at the gate.
It was the third year attending the state tournament for Clint Solano of Lincoln, and he said it was the best yet.
“I do like the way we bought tickets ahead of time,” he said. “It was seamless to get in.”
From the bleachers, it can be hard to see down the third-base line, Solano said. His group sat in the outfield and was able to get the view they wanted as they cheered for Lincoln Southwest.
“I like the way it was split up,” he said. “It allowed us to get up and walk around. They should have been like this all along.”
For Kris Norris of Hastings, it was encouraging to see people able to gather for the tournament after so many events have been canceled due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
“It’s great to see this place full after the summer,” she said. “I love it.”
Kesha McMurtry of Bellevue said it was nice to sit in the outfield and have space for her children to spread out more. She described herself as a pacer and likes to walk around during the game.
This was her first year at the tournament. She said she didn’t think Bellevue East would make it to the tournament, but was elated they did.
“It’s been really fun so far,” she said. “The atmosphere is totally different from the regular season games. The stands are full. The crowd is really pumped and excited.”
The state tournament concludes Friday.
Kaylee Allen of Bellevue spent time between the bleachers and the outfield. She’s been to the tournament several times and enjoys the atmosphere.
“It’s always amazing,” she said. “I love to come out and cheer for the girls.”
