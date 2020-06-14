For those wondering if there’s any value in wearing a face mask in public places where social distancing is difficult, a statistic contained in Friday’s latest update from the South Heartland District Health Department may bear consideration.
According to South Heartland, which serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, more than one in 10 of the 311 cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, recorded so far among district residents have involved individuals with none of the symptoms associated with the potentially dangerous viral infection.
All 311 cases have been reported since March 18. Twenty-one of the patients have ended up in the hospital and 11 have died, according to the health department’s records. As of Sunday, 284 of the patients had recovered.
The statistic on local asymptomatic cases comes as more and more businesses and facilities are reopening in this area, and with many people debating where or whether wearing a mask is necessary or appropriate at this time. A recent messaging error by the World Health Organization added an additional layer of confusion surrounding the topic.
But while not everyone will make the same decisions involving masks, Bever is publicizing the fact that asymptomatic patients who are positive for COVID-19 are indeed capable of unwittingly spreading the virus to others.
The main benefit of wearing a mask is said to be not protecting the mask wearer himself or herself, but instead protecting the mask wearer’s contacts from catching the virus in the event the mask wearer is carrying it.
“To date, nearly 11% of the COVID-19 positive lab reports in our district are for individuals who had no symptoms,” Bever said. “It is easy to spread the virus to others if you are asymptomatic and not taking precautions. This is one reason it is so important to continue practicing social distancing and wearing masks. In fact, working to reduce the spread of this respiratory illness is our new normal — now, as we move through Phase 2 of the loosened restrictions, and going forward into the next phases of reopening.”
Also in Friday’s update from the health department, Bever announced one new positive case of COVID-19 being confirmed by a laboratory. The new patient is an Adams County man in his 60s.
According to the latest numbers, the running case tally for South Heartland counties is 280 for Adams, 24 for Clay, six for Webster and one for Nuckolls.
While the rate of new local cases as a percentage of the total number of tests administered is low at this time, the virus remains in the community, Bever said.
Furthermore, it’s understood that individuals’ choices have an impact on how the virus spreads.
“The new cases in our counties are usually traced back to gatherings or interactions where people are not keeping physical distance or wearing masks,” Bever said. “We need to keep up our guard in order to continue to protect those who are most vulnerable to this virus and the severe illness it can cause.”
The health department continues trying to trace all cases to their origin and identify contacts of the newly infected.
“We continue to conduct contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties,” Bever said. “Anyone who has symptoms should self-isolate and we will direct their close contacts to quarantine and self-monitor for symptoms.”
Bever encouraged residents to watch SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics for the most current case information. “With the TestNebraska event in Hastings this week, more people were able to get tested. As of today, 7.1% of the SHDHD population has been tested for COVID-19,” she said.
South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website:www.southheartlandhealth.org. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on its Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
Statewide, Nebraska running positive case count stood at 16,725 as of Sunday evening, with 216 deaths.
Across Nebraska, 43% of hospital beds, 53% of intensive care unit beds and 76% of ventilators were available as of Sunday.
