A total of 14 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have been confirmed among residents of Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties since Tuesday.
The additional cases were announced in a news release Thursday evening from the South Heartland District Health Department, which serves the four counties.
Nine new cases in Adams County, three in Clay County, one in Webster County and one in Nuckolls County bring the total running tally of cases to date to 522 districtwide.
The district’s first case was announced on March 18.
Of 522 cases recorded to date, 465 are classified as recovered. Meanwhile, a total of 28 of the 522 patients have spent time in a hospital in connection with the viral infection.
Eleven individuals — all Adams County residents — have died.
Michele Bever, health department executive director, said district residents can do their part to help drive down risk of COVID-19 spread by reducing opportunities for the virus to spread from person to person.
“This means keeping physically distanced from others, wearing cloth face coverings when we are around others, staying home when we have any symptoms, washing our hands, and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces,” she said in the news release.
“It is important to recognize COVID-19 symptoms. Individuals with any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should isolate at home to avoid spreading the illness to others,” Bever said. “This means staying home from work, school, or any other activities, and eliminating contact with others.”
COVID-19 symptoms may include onset of shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; new onset of dry cough; new onset of loss of taste or smell, fever, chills, congestion and/or runny nose; nausea/vomiting or diarrhea; sore throat; headache; and body or muscle aches. Many patients have more than one symptom, while others have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.
“If you experience any of these symptoms, you should self-isolate, contact your doctor (call to seek medical care), get tested for COVID-19, and stay home until you receive your test results,” Bever said. “Even people with mild or no symptoms can spread the virus to others. This is why it is so important to maintain physical distance, to wear masks — especially when physical distancing is difficult to maintain — and to practice prevention everywhere we go.”
“These actions will help keep our students and teachers at school and will help protect those in our communities who are more vulnerable to serious illness.”
As of Thursday, a total of 35,469 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported to date across Nebraska, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported. A total of 409 patients had died.
A total of 474 new cases were confirmed across Nebraska on Thursday. That’s the largest number of new cases reported in a single day since May 7.
South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org.
The state Department of Health and Human Services provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.