Up to this point in the COVID-19 public health crisis, individuals age 70-99 account for just 8% of all positive cases among residents of the South Heartland Health District.
Furthermore, the average age of new patients has been trending down over time, the South Heartland District Health Department said in a news release Thursday evening.
The health department announced Thursday that laboratories have confirmed seven additional cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, since Monday in the four-county health district.
The new patients include three Adams County men in their 50s, one Adams County woman in her 20s, two Adams County women in their 50s, and one Webster County woman in her 50s.
The health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
Since March 18, a total of 348 health district residents have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. The tally includes 311 cases in Adams County, 28 in Clay County, eight in Webster County and one in Nuckolls County.
Among the 348 positive cases, at least 308 have recovered at this point. The district’s death toll stands at 11.
Michele Bever, health department executive director, presented information on age demographics in Thursday’s news release.
“Overall, 19% of the cases have been in their 20s, 18% in their 40s, 16% in their 30s and 16% in their 50s. School-age children and younger (19 and under) make up just under 10% of the cases,” she said. “For those 60 and older, 13% are in their 60s, 4% in their 70s, 3% in their 80s and 1% in their 90s.”
Senior citizens and individuals with underlying health issues are understood to be the most vulnerable to becoming seriously ill with COVID-19. But at least in this health district, individuals under age 60 account for 79% of all positive cases to date.
“When we look at the average age of the cases by week, we see a downward trend since the beginning of the outbreak,” Bever said. “The average age was mid-40s at the start (the week ending March 28) and was in the mid-30s for the week ending July 4.”
Bever encourages district residents of all ages to keep working to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We think everyone will agree that our goal should be safe events, safe worksites, safe schools, safe churches, and safe communities for all ages,” she said. “Please do your part in protecting others by staying home when you have any symptoms, wearing a face covering when you go out around others, keeping 6 feet away from others, and washing your hands often. This is the only way that we will be able to continue into the next phase of reopening in our district.”
Bever said that SHDHD’s website and COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated daily Monday through Friday evenings, but that news releases providing COVID-19 status updates will be reduced to about two times each week, on Mondays and Thursdays.
South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the health department’s website: www.southheartlandhealth.org.
As of Thursday evening, Nebraska’s statewide tally of positive COVID-19 cases to date stood at 20,623, with 284 deaths.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on its Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
