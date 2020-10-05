Fifty-four residents of the South Heartland Health District were confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, Friday through Monday, the district health department reported Monday night.
The four-day total included 29 new cases recorded on Monday alone — a new single-day record. The four days’ new cases included 30 in Adams County, 14 in Clay County and 10 in Nuckolls County.
The previous single-day record for new cases was 25 on May 1.
In a news release, the health department also reported that 81 South Heartland residents were confirmed positive for the viral infection for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3.
Although that was a big jump in the cases from the previous week, the four-county health district’s case positivity rate for last week was roughly half of what it was the week before — 7.4%, compared to 14.5%.
The test positivity rate is the total number of new positive cases recorded in a week’s time divided by the total number of test results received, to arrive at a percentage. So the number of test results received obviously is a key value.
By county, the test positivity rates for last week were 8.0% in Adams County, 7.2% in Clay County, 3.5% in Webster County and 2.5% in Nuckolls County — all down significantly.
In Monday’s news release, Michele Bever, the health department executive director, said the department received a whopping 870 test results last week — 193% more than the average number reported to the department per week over the previous three weeks.
Bever said the health department is working on converting the weekly positivity calculation to account for specimen collection date — when tests were administered — rather than when the results were received, and that future positivity calculations will reflect that change.
Both new case tallies and test positivity rates had been increasing week over week in the South Heartland district for several weeks running. In terms of new cases, the string of week-over-week increases now has reached eight.
The district’s four-day total of new cases includes 38 new cases recorded Sunday and Monday to start the tally for the new week.
As of Monday night, a running total of 782 positive cases had been recorded in the health district since March 18. That total included 631 cases in Adams County, 104 in Clay County, 26 in Nuckolls County and 21 in Webster County.
A total of 40 district residents had spent time in a hospital in connection with a COVID-19 diagnosis. Twelve people had died.
According to statistics posted online by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as of Monday, 249 Nebraska residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 — exceeding the peak number of 232 who were in the hospital May 27, much earlier in the pandemic.
Across the state, 35% of all hospital beds, 33% of intensive care beds and 78% of ventilators were available for use by new patients.
Overall, the pace of new case confirmations is undesirably rapid at this time.
According to a news release Monday from scientists and physicians at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and its affiliated health network, Nebraska Medicine, Nebraska currently is tied for sixth among the 50 U.S. states for daily cases of COVID-19 per capita.
By contrast, the group said, many states and other countries have reduced community rates to near zero through basic precautions.
While the greatest risk of spreading the virus comes from close and prolonged contact with others, and thus social distancing and wearing face coverings are key precautions, the group said, the virus also can spread through the air and infect others at greater distances — especially in indoor environments with poor ventilation.
Moreover, transmission is sporadic, meaning a small number of infected individuals infect large numbers of people. Talking, singing and yelling appear to increase the risk of transmission.
As a demographic group, Nebraskans over age 65 collectively suffer the most from the viral infection. Twenty percent of senior citizens who are diagnosed with COVID-19 have ended up in the hospital, and more than 7% have died.
Meanwhile, however, it’s young people, who in general suffer fewer ill effects from the disease, who are the primary drivers of community outbreaks. Colleges were at the center of community outbreaks across the United States in August and September, the UNMC and Nebraska Medicine group said.
Recent information indicates children get infected with the coronavirus at rates similar to adults. Furthermore, large recent studies indicate children are important sources of transmission to other children and adults.
“In fact, adolescents and younger children may pose the highest risk for community transmission, as infection likely is not symptomatic and often missed,” the UNMC/Nebraska Medicine group said.
The group issued a statement on Monday urging Nebraskans to take the pandemic and the threat posed by COVID-19 seriously.
“We can’t emphasize this enough: COVID-19 ISN’T a political or ideological issue,” they said. “Our advice is the same regardless of political leadership at any level.”
The group encourages: wearing a face covering in public; avoiding large gatherings and close contact indoors; maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others in public; practicing good hand hygiene; staying home and calling your doctor if you are ill; quarantining at home if you have close contact with someone with COVID-19; and cooperating with public health officials in tracking exposures and illness.
“Our daily counts of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are now equal to our May peak and rising rapidly. However, we continue to relax social distancing measures and fully open schools, all while cooler weather begins to drive activities indoors and the annual flu season looms. To absorb the increasing load of patients, Nebraska is relying on hospitals that are currently more than 85% full, which is a very different scenario than in April and May, when hospitals were 50% full. It is a potential perfect storm.”
The doctors and scientists compared Nebraska’s current policy approach to thwarting COVID-19 to the game of Jenga, with more and more blocks being removed from the tower, increasing the odds the entire structure may collapse.
In a fact sheet accompanying their statement, they say that if the current trajectory continues, Nebraska’s health system is likely to be “overwhelmed” by late fall or early winter.
“We understand everyone has pandemic fatigue,” they said in their statement. “We do, also. But we are hearing too many COVID patient stories that start with, ‘I went to a party’ or ‘I visited extended family, but everyone seemed well.’ You’ve seen it on your Facebook feeds — a dozen friends eating dinner in a small indoor space with no masks in sight. This is the perfect environment for COVID-19 to continue to spread, which threatens the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors and family members. We can’t let down our guard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.