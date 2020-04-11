Sixteen additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported to the South Heartland District, bringing the total number of cases to fifty-seven.
One individual is a Clay County female in her 90s who is hospitalized. This is the second lab-confirmed Clay County case.
There are 15 new Adams County positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the Adams County total to 54.
The individuals include:
Eight males (one-60s, three-50s, two-40s, two-20s)
Seven females (one-70s, one-50s, one-40s, three-30s, one-20s)
The health department’s investigations have determined that six COVID-19 positive individuals reported to the health department Friday and Saturday and four others reported earlier in the week have worked at Western Reserve meat processing facility in Hastings.
SHDHD is working closely with Western Reserve management to complete the contact investigations, provide recommendations for employee safety, and to provide additional testing for their workforce.
Social distancing and prevention practices are mportant for worksites as for families and gatherings. Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a revised state directed health measure for all Nebraska counties on April 9 to help assure social distancing and reduce in-person contact.
South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/corona-virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska's coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
