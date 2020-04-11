Sixteen additional laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, were announced Saturday by the South Heartland District, bringing the total number of cases to 57 in the four-county district.
The South Heartland public health district encompasses Adams, Clay, Webster and Nuckolls counties. As of last report on Saturday, the positive case tally included 54 cases in Adams County, two cases in Clay County and one case in Webster County.
One of the newly confirmed cases was a Clay County woman in her 90s who was hospitalized.
There were 15 new Adams County positive COVID-19 cases Saturday.
The individuals included:
Eight men (one in his 60s, three in their 50s, two in their 40s and two in their 20s)
Seven women (one in her 70s, one in her 50s, one in her 40s, three in their 30s and one in her 20s)
The health department’s investigations have determined that six COVID-19 positive individuals reported to the health department Friday and Saturday and four others reported earlier in the week have worked at Western Reserve meat processing facility in Hastings.
SHDHD is working closely with Western Reserve management to complete the contact investigations, provide recommendations for employee safety, and provide additional testing for their workforce.
Social distancing and prevention practices are important for worksites as for families and gatherings. Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a revised state directed health measure for all Nebraska counties on April 9 to help assure social distancing and reduce in-person contact.
South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/corona-virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
