A total of 121 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, were recorded in the South Heartland Health District Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the district health department reported.
The new cases include 60 in Adams County, 23 in Clay County, 20 in Nuckolls County and 18 in Webster County. The health district encompasses those four counties, and the health department has its offices in Hastings.
With the additional cases, the health district has recorded a running total of 1,280 cases of COVID-19 since the first was reported on March 18. By county, the running tallies are 865 in Adams, 175 in Clay, 122 in Nuckolls and 118 in Webster.
Those tallies reflect a correction to last week’s case totals in which a case mistakenly recorded for Nuckolls County was reassigned to the person’s actual county of residence outside the South Heartland district. The correction reduced last week’s Nuckolls County and districtwide case counts by one each.
In a news release Thursday night, Michele Bever, health department executive director, reported that the department received 167 positive test results for COVID-19 through the first five days of this week — an average of 33.4 new confirmed cases per day.
“This is the same as 74 new cases for every 100,000 people, if we take the size of our population into account, and an indication that spread in our district is very high.” Bever said.
COVID-19 can cause severe illness, especially in older adults and people with underlying health problems, Bever said. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age.
Severe illness means that the person with COVID-19 may require hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help them breathe, or they may even die.
In the South Heartland district, a total of 55 residents have spent time in a hospital for treatment of COVID-19 to date. Sixteen patients have succumbed.
At least 725 patients have recovered. The recovery number last was updated on Oct. 16.
According to Bever, adults of any age with certain underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
“The CDC states that residents with heart conditions, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other conditions are at increased risk and should consider what kind of precautions to take in their daily lives to protect themselves from exposure to the virus,” the Thursday news release stated.
Bever urged residents to help protect themselves and each other by avoiding crowded places, close contact with people they don’t live with, and enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.
“Be vigilant, protect yourselves and others everywhere you go, in everything you do,” she said. “That includes maintaining six feet distance from people you don’t live with and masking up to reduce risk of close contact exposures.”
In the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health District, which encompasses seven counties west of the Hastings area, new case counts for Tribland counties Sunday through Wednesday include 14 in Kearney County, 10 in Franklin County and six in Harlan County, respectively.
For more information on South Heartland COVID-19 statistics, visit www.southheartlandhealth.org. For information on Two Rivers cases, visit www.trphd.org.
