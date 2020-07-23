A recently developed COVID-19 risk dial indicates that the South Heartland Health District is nearing the top end of “moderate” risk for spread of the novel coronavirus disease and, unless factors improve, soon may move into the “elevated” risk category.
The risk dial was explained Wednesday evening in a news release from the South Heartland District Health Department, which serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
The purpose of the dial is to provide a summary of current COVID-19 conditions in the district.
“The needle on the risk dial moved up from 1.7 last week to 1.9 this week, which moves our district to the top of the ‘moderate’ risk level,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director.
The dial features four levels of risk for COVID-19 spread: low (green), moderate (yellow), elevated (orange) and severe (red). The district’s current risk level is determined weekly using a variety of indicators, including overall positivity rate, weekly positivity rate, trend in number of cases, health system capacity, ability to trace contacts, average number of contacts per case, availability of COVID-19 testing, and availability of vaccine.
“The risk level also takes into account other factors, such as compliance to social distancing requirements and use of face coverings in public settings,” the South Heartland news release states.
The “positivity rate” is the number of new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the health district each week as a percentage of the total number of test administered during that week.
“There are several reasons for the shift up from the previous week,” Bever said of the increase in the district’s risk dial reading for the week of July 12-18. “The weekly positivity rate for last week increased from 4.4% to 7.5%, continuing an upward trend that we’ve seen in four of the past five weeks since our lowest rate of 0.7% the week of June 7-13. In addition, we saw 19 new cases last week, which was a 27% increase over the number of new cases the previous week.”
Bever had explained in a previous news release that the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine, or lack thereof, originally hadn’t been a factor in the risk rating, but that it had been added recently. Potential vaccines are under development but aren’t yet available anywhere.
Each time a new positive case is confirmed in a South Heartland district resident, health department representatives conduct an investigation to identify individuals who have been “close contacts” of the new patient and may have been exposed to the virus. The more that the patient has attended gatherings and failed to observe social distancing guidelines, the more “close contacts” he or she is likely to have, and the more likely it is that the virus has spread accordingly.
In Wednesday’s news release, Bever said the number of close contacts per positive case had improved last week from the week before that. On the other hand, the time it took for test results to come back had increased, and the hospital intensive care bed availability in the health district had decreased compared to the previous week.
“In addition, social distancing and use of cloth face coverings in public are not widespread practices,” Bever said. “All of these contribute to a rise in the overall risk level.”
According to online COVID-19 statistics posted to the South Heartland website, the health department recorded a total of eight new cases Tuesday through Thursday — six in Clay County, one in Webster County and one in Nuckolls County. Adams County recorded no new cases.
The eight new patients range in age from childhood (one case) to the 60s (one case).
“The trend up in our weekly case counts (new positive tests) is concerning,” Bever said in a news release Thursday night. “We had just six cases in our health district during the week of June 14-20, and seven cases the following week (June 21-27). By comparison, we had 19 cases reported last week (July 12-18) and we have 16 cases already this week. That’s about 3 times more cases per week than last month at this time.”
Since March 18, a running total of 389 cases have been recorded in the health district: 325 in Adams County, 46 in Clay County, 11 in Webster County and seven in Nuckolls County. Of the 389 total cases, 353 are classified as “recovered.” Eleven of the patients — all Adams County residents — have died.
A total of 22 district residents have spent time in a hospital related to COVID-19. When an Adams County man in his 50s was admitted to the hospital on July 17, the number increased for the first time since May 29.
Bever is reminding the public of key preventive steps they can take to reduce the spread of the virus. They include staying home when experiencing even mild symptoms consistent with COVID-19; keeping 6 feet of distance from other people; wearing face coverings, especially in situations where physical distancing is impossible; washing hands frequently with soap and water; and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces regularly.
The South Heartland COVID-19 Data Dashboard is updated daily and may be viewed on the health department website, southheartlandhealth.org.
A total of 971 new COVID-19 cases were recorded across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Statewide, 34% of all hospital beds, 35% of intensive care beds and 80% of ventilators were available for new patients as of Thursday.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides daily updates to Nebraska’s COVID-19 cases on its Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.