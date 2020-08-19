Reductions in two key factors measuring presence of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the South Heartland Health District have helped push down the risk rating for further spread of the viral infection this week.
The needle on the district’s risk dial stood at 2.2, in the lower end of the “elevated” range on the dial, as of Aug. 8 but moved to 1.9, near the top of the “moderate range,” effective Aug. 15, the South Heartland District Health Department announced in a news release Tuesday evening.
“Moderate” is the yellow range on the dial, which is displayed on the Data Dashboard posted to the health department’s website, southheartlandhealth.org. “Elevated” is the orange range.
“Low” is green, and “severe” is red.
The district had moved into the elevated range just a week ago, as the district’s total number of cases increased and its so-called “positivity rate” jumped to 7.5%. The positivity rate is the total number of newly confirmed cases in the district for a week as a percentage of the total number of COVID-19 tests administered.
The number of new cases recorded last week was down a net 29% from the prior week, and the positivity rate dipped to 4.4%.
In addition, the district’s three-week rolling average positivity rate dropped from 5.7% to 5.5% — the first reduction in the rolling average seen in eight weeks.
In Tuesday’s news release, Michele Bever, health department executive director, said that while a drop in the risk dial needle is welcome, the district’s overall risk picture remains largely the same.
“Based on the past two weeks, I would describe our district to be at high moderate to low elevated (yellow/orange) risk level,” Bever said. “In terms of actions to take, we encourage residents to review the level-specific recommendations that go along with the yellow and the orange risk levels.
“In addition to following the state directed health measures for our counties, we encourage you to take action on the recommendations that will reduce the spread of the coronavirus in our communities and best protect you and your family, your co-workers and others in the settings that apply to you — wherever you live, work, worship, recreate, or go to school.”
The South Heartland Health District encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The health department’s offices are in Hastings.
Starting this week, Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings is a sample collection site for COVID-19 testing through the TestNebraska initiative. Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior also is a TestNebraska site.
At a time when free testing for the disease still isn’t widely available across the country, the TestNebraska relationships improve access to testing in the health district — another factor taken into account when the risk dial reading is determined.
“On the other hand, we saw an increase in the average number of close contacts per positive individual, as well as new positive tests and exposures in individuals associated with schools and colleges in our district,” Bever said.
Based on past health department reports, an increase in the number of close contacts per positive case tends to align with increases in gatherings and in lack of adherence to social distancing guidelines and the use of face coverings by individuals out in public.
The risk dial is one tool available to residents seeking to understand the general risk of COVID-19 spread in the health district. The COVID Risk Dial & Community Guidance, available on the health department website, includes recommendations for the general public and for at-risk and vulnerable individuals, whether at home, at work or in public settings.
In addition to new case numbers and positivity rates, factors considered for the risk dial include , trend in number of cases, health system capacity, ability to trace contacts, average number of contacts per case, availability of testing, average length of time for people with symptoms to be isolated, and availability of vaccine. (No vaccine is available anywhere at this time.)
The risk level also takes into account factors such as social distancing compliance and use of face coverings.
In other area news related to COVID-19, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported on Wednesday that one new positive case apiece was confirmed Tuesday in Kearney County and Franklin County, respectively.
In the Public Health Solutions Health District, three new cases were recorded in Fillmore County and one new case was recorded in Thayer County for Aug. 6-12.
