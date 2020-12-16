Improving metrics related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have driven the South Heartland Health District’s risk dial reading for this week out of the red zone and back down into orange.
The risk dial reading, which assesses the danger associated with further local spread of the virus, dropped from 3.2 to 2.8 when it received its weekly update on Wednesday, the district health department said in a news release.
The risk dial has four zones: green (low risk), zero to 1; yellow (moderate), 1-2; orange (elevated), 2-3; and red (severe), 3-4. Readings have been in the red zone for much of the fall.
Each week’s reading is based on various metrics including numbers of new cases, the test positivity rate, and capacities related to testing, contact tracing and treatment.
Michele Bever, the health department executive director, said this week’s drop in risk dial reading was due to several factors, including a 33% net decrease in cases compared to the previous week, a decrease in positivity, a shorter laboratory testing turnaround time, a decrease in the number of COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, and the first COVID-19 vaccine doses now available to begin vaccination.
“With vaccine coming to our district, we now have another tool to help us prevent illness and reduce spread of the virus that causes COVID-19,” Bever said. “We need to use all of these tools to have the most effective defense against the spread of the virus in our communities. And, while we still have a long way to go to get past this pandemic, we are definitely on the right track.”
The district’s test positivity rate for Dec. 6-12 dropped to 14.8% from 16.8% for Nov. 29-Dec. 5 and 15.6% the week before that.
The positivity rate is the percentage of COVID-19 tests administered in a given week that come back positive. Rates exceeding 15% are said to indicate widespread community transmission of the virus, whereas rates below 5% correspond to low spread.
As of Wednesday, a total of 2,784 of the cases recorded to date in the South Heartland district have been classified as recovered. The district’s death toll related to COVID-19 stands at 42.
Meanwhile, neighboring districts continue to have risk dial readings in the red zone.
The Central Health District, which includes Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, has a reading of 3.7 for this week.
The Two Rivers Public Health District, which encompasses Kearney, Franklin, Harlan, Buffalo, Dawson and Gosper counties, saw its reading for this week decline. That district’s reading now stands near the line between the orange (elevated) and red zones.
In the Public Health Solutions Health District, which includes Fillmore, Thayer, Jefferson, Saline and Gage counties, the current reading is up slightly from the previous reading but remains low in the red zone.
Vaccinations for COVID-19 began in the South Heartland district on Tuesday, with a number of frontline health care workers at Mary Lanning Healthcare receiving shots of the Pfizer vaccine.
On Wednesday, several members of the Hastings Fire and Rescue department were vaccinated.
More and more doses of COVID-19 vaccines should be showing up in the South Heartland district next week and in the weeks to come, Bever said.
After health care workers, the next groups to get the vaccine will be workers in critical infrastructure, including utilities, the education sector, food and agricultural industries, transportation, and non-EMS first responders, according to Nebraska’s plan.
