The South Heartland Health District’s COVID-19 risk dial reading crept up slightly again this week and remains near the middle of the orange zone.
The four-county health district’s risk dial reading increased from 2.5 last week to 2.6 this week, the district health district announced in a news release Wednesday evening.
The risk dial assesses the likelihood of additional spread of the novel coronavirus, infection with which causes COVID-19. Readings within the orange zone indicate “elevated” risk, as opposed to low (green), moderate (yellow) and severe (red) risk.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Health department headquarters are in Hastings.
The risk dial reading is based on various factors related to movement of the virus within the health district’s boundaries. One such factor is the district’s total number of new cases for the week just past, which was 219 for Oct. 11-17, compared to 150 for Oct. 4-10.
“Of note, we had 219 positive tests reported to the health department last week, which was a 46% net increase in positive cases compared o the week before and the 10th week in a row with more cases than the previous week,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director.
The health department recorded a total of 134 newly confirmed positive COVID-19 cases among district residents for the first four days of this week, Sunday through Wednesday. Last week, the Sunday-through-Wednesday tally was 132.
The district’s test positivity rate is another key factor taken into account with the risk dial. Last week, the district’s total number of new cases equaled 17.1% of the total number of specimens collected from district residents for COVID-19 testing in that same period. The test positivity rate for the week before last was 14.9%.
As of Wednesday morning, a total of 11 patients were being treated for COVID-19 at hospitals within the health district’s boundaries. Two of those patients were requiring critical care, and one was on a ventilator.
A total of 55 district residents have spent time in a hospital related to a COVID-19 diagnosis since the first cases were seen in this region in mid-March. Hospitals in the district include Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
The district’s total number of positive cases recorded to date stood at 1,247 as of Wednesday night, with at least 725 of those cases now classified as recovered. The district’s death toll remained at 16.
As of Wednesday, 12 school systems serving students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade within the health district were seeing absences related to COVID-19.
Altogether, 40 students and 14 staff members were in isolation after testing positive for the presence of the virus in their bodies, while more than 200 other students and staff members were in quarantine due to exposure.
Meanwhile, concern over deteriorating COVID-19 conditions across much of Nebraska has prompted Gov. Pete Ricketts to roll back the relaxation of certain public health restrictions that occurred in mid-September.
Under revisions to state-directed health measures that took effect Wednesday, the number of people allowed to attend indoor events has been reduced from 75% of the venue’s rated occupancy back down to 50%. The size of parties or groups attending events has dropped to eight.
“The DHM restrictions emphasize the need to reduce our social interactions so that we limit the spread of the virus from person to person,” Bever said.
She urged district residents to help thwart the virus’ spread by staying 6 feet away from people they don’t live with and wearing face coverings to reduce the risk of close-contact exposures.
“We need to reverse the current COVID-19 trends by avoiding the three Cs: avoid crowded places, avoid close contact and avoid confined spaces,” Bever said.
She reminded everyone that while COVID-19 can cause moderate to serious illness and is deadly for some patients, many others infected with the virus can have only mild, allergy-like symptoms or no symptoms at all and can spread the virus to others unknowingly and unintentionally.
“This is how the virus that causes COVID-19 spreads, and it is circulating widely in our district,” Bever said. “It is up to each of us to take steps to block the spread of the virus so that we protect our families, our worksites, our schools, our long-term care centers, our hospitals, and our entire community.”
For more South Heartland COVID-19 statistics, information on the risk dial and related public health guidelines, visit the health department website at www.southheartlandhealth.org.
