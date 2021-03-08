Twelve additional residents of the South Heartland Health District were confirmed positive for infection with the novel coronavirus Friday through Monday.
The 12 additional cases from the district’s four counties — Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls — pushed just beyond the 4,500 mark the total number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, confirmed to date among district residents.
The new cases included five in Adams County, five in Clay County, two in Webster County and zero in Nuckolls County.
As of Monday night, the districtwide cumulative case total stood at 4,501. The first case in a South Heartland district resident was reported on March 18, 2020.
Of the 4,501 positive cases, at least 4,283 have been classified as recovered. That number hasn’t been updated since Feb. 26, however. The death toll of district residents remains at 58.
The district’s number of new cases per day over the most recent four-day reporting period averages just three.
In a news release Monday night, Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, said Monday’s 14-day rolling average of new daily cases equaled 9.5 per 100,000 population on Sunday — down from 10.9 per 100,000 on March 1.
“Our goal is to reach and maintain fewer than 8 new cases per 100K per day,” Bever said.
The districtwide test positivity rate for the week of Feb. 28 to March 6 fell to 2.4% from 4.6% for the previous week.
The test positivity rate is the percentage of COVID-19 tests administered in a given week that come back from the laboratory with a positive result. The 2.4% rate includes all tests administered to the general public and to residents and employees of long-term care facilities.
Bever said 65% of the last week’s COVID-19 tests in the district were conducted in the long-term care facilities, where regular testing is required.
“We have good news that the staff and resident testing logged zero percent positivity for the third week in a row,” she said. “The other 35% of tests were general community members, which resulted in 7% positivity — still above our 5% target for low spread in the community, but the lowest we’ve seen since we started separately tracking community positivity versus long-term care positivity in late October.”
In the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health District to the west of South Heartland, a total of six new cases were confirmed in Tribland counties for Thursday through Sunday. The new cases included four in Kearney County and one apiece in Franklin and Harlan counties.
The Two Rivers district also includes Buffalo, Phelps, Gosper and Dawson counties.
Vaccination efforts continue in the South Heartland and Two Rivers districts and across the state. Bever reported that as of Monday, South Heartland and its vaccination partners had administered more than 10,300 doses of vaccine in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
That number includes first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines and single doses of the new Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, which requires one shot only. The number doesn’t include several hundred long-term care residents and employees who received their vaccines through a separate federal program.
Bever continues to encourage senior citizens to call in if they have registered for a vaccine but haven’t received an appointment to receive one.
“Our reports show that 63% of residents age 65-plus have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” Bever said. “Anyone age 65-plus who wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but who has not yet received a call to schedule an appointment, should contact the health department at 402-462-6211. We will help schedule you with an approved COVID-vaccine provider.”
In addition to individuals age 65-plus, South Heartland is continuing to vaccinate school staff members and other prioritized essential workers under Phase 1B of the state of Nebraska’s vaccination plan.
“This week, we hope to vaccinate the remainder of the K-12 educators who are wanting the vaccine,” Bever said. “Next week, we change the vaccine focus to essential staff in higher education and licensed child care providers.”
As many district residents continue to await their turn for vaccination, Bever is encouraging everyone to remain vigilant in guarding against further spread of the virus — a growing concern as more transmissible variants of the original novel coronavirus become more prominent across Nebraska.
“We need to continue to use all of the tools we have to stop the spread of this coronavirus until the risk is low and sustained at those levels,” she said. “We remain very concerned about the new variants of the virus that have been detected in Nebraska. These new and highly transmissible (easily spread) variant strains of the virus could lead to additional local surges of COVID cases in the coming months. We need to keep the virus from spreading so we don’t have local spikes in cases.”
Good precautions include wearing a face covering in indoor public spaces, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, practicing social distancing, and washing hands frequently.
“We encourage everyone, while you wait for your turn to get the vaccine, to please continue wearing your mask and practicing the 3 C’s: avoid crowded spaces, avoid close contact and avoid confined spaces,” Bever said.
For more COVID-19 statistics or to sign up for vaccination, visit the South Heartland website, southheartlandhealth.org, or the Two Rivers website, trphd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.