The South Heartland District Health Department is implementing Directed Health Measures necessary to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, within its four-county area, according to a news release issued Tuesday evening.
The health department announced Tuesday that of the four confirmed COVID-19 cases in Adams County, investigations were unable to determine the source of exposure for three cases, so those cases now are being reported as “community spread.” The health department is working with state officials regarding the implementation of state Directed Health Measures in the four-county South Heartland district of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
The four counties are among 11 in south central Nebraska being added to the growing list of Nebraska counties under Directed Health Measures (DHM).
Adams County’s first positive case of COVID-19 was related to international travel, and the patient has fully recovered. A fifth case in Adams County involves a Colorado man who spent time in the county and is hospitalized in Hastings, but for statistical purposes in being counted as a positive case in his county of residence.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday that the state’s sixth and seventh COVID-19-related DHMs include Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps and Webster counties.
Forty-one of the state’s 93 counties now are under DHMs.
The Directed Health Measures for Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties are effective immediately and will be in place until at least May 11. The measures include:
- Gatherings of more than 10 people in a single room or space at a time now are prohibited. This includes but is not limited to schools, gymnasiums, salons, libraries or other meeting halls.
- Bars, taverns and private clubs are prohibited from allowing patrons to consume alcohol onsite. Liquor, beer and wine sales are restricted to carry-out and delivery only.
- All dine-in establishments are prohibited from serving customers on site. Food and beverage sales are restricted to carry-out, drive-through and delivery only.
- Elective surgeries and procedures are prohibited. “Elective” means a surgery or procedure that is scheduled in advance because it doesn’t involve a medical emergency. Surgeries or procedures that must be done to preserve a patient’s life or physical health but don’t need to be performed immediately can be allowed on a case-by-case determination of the medical provider.
- Individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are required to home-isolate for at least seven days after the onset of symptoms and may be released from isolation if symptoms have improved and the individual has been fever-free for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.
- Individuals living with someone who exhibits COVID-19 symptoms or tests positive also are subject to a 14-day quarantine. However, household members may end their home quarantine seven days after the original person has been released from home quarantine, but household members must continue self-monitoring for symptoms for an additional seven days, for a total of 14 days.
The Directed Health Measures should not be interpreted as a shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order for the four-county area, but efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 should be continued, including eliminating non-essential travel, maintaining proper social distancing and practicing prevention.
The quarantine measures are for individuals who are COVID-19 positive or develop fever, sudden onset of a dry cough, or sudden onset of shortness of breath without provocation (such as walking up stairs, running, choking, etc.). This excludes those with seasonal allergies, COPD or other diagnoses that may produce respiratory symptoms. Additionally, the directive doesn’t apply to patients who have an alternative non-COVID-19 diagnosis from a health care provider. These patients should follow the treatment and guidance provided by their health care provider for such conditions.
The DHM imposes an enforceable limit on public gatherings. Among other steps, the DHM requires restaurants and bars in the affected areas to close their dining areas immediately and move to takeout, delivery and/or curbside service only until further notice. Additionally, schools in these areas are directed to operate without students in their buildings. This restriction doesn’t apply to school staff working in school buildings. It also doesn’t apply to day cares that may be operated at a school per the governor’s executive order regarding child care.
According to the Nebraska Attorney General, someone who violates a Directed Health Measure could be cited for a Class V misdemeanor, which includes a fine of up to $100, under Nebraska Revised Statute 28-106.
For questions or concerns about COVID-19 or the state DHM for SHDHD, visit the COVID Questions/Concerns Form on the SHDHD website: https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/corona-virus.html.
A statewide coronavirus information line is available to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The telephone number is 402-552-6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
