Two more unwelcome milestones in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic were reached Thursday in the South Heartland Health District.
With new cases of the novel coronavirus disease confirmed Tuesday through Thursday, the four-county health district surpassed the 3,000-case mark, while Adams County exceeded 2,000 cases among residents since March 18.
As of Thursday night, a total of 3,029 cases had been confirmed through testing and laboratory analysis since the virus’ presence began to be recognized in the health district late last winter. The Adams County case tally to date stood at 2,008, alongside 459 in Clay County, 307 in Nuckolls County and 255 in Webster County.
Tallies of new cases for Tuesday through Thursday were 110 in Adams, 22 in Clay, 26 in Nuckolls and 13 in Webster.
Meanwhile, the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health District announced Thursday that a Kearney County woman in her 50s was among five additional recent fatalities among residents of that district. The other fatalities included two in Buffalo County, one in Dawson County and one in Phelps County.
“My thoughts and prayers are with you during this sad time,” said Katie Mulligan, section planning supervisor for the Two Rivers health department.
The Two Rivers health district also includes Franklin, Harlan and Gosper counties.
In a news release Thursday evening, Michele Bever, the South Heartland executive director, said the health department is participating in statewide and local planning for eventual distribution of COVID-19 vaccines once the federal Food and Drug Administration has approved them for use.
“We are preparing for the possibility that some vaccine may come to Nebraska in December,” she said. “Health care workers will be the first priority to receive the vaccine.”
Until the vaccine is widely available to the general public, Bever said, individuals must keep up efforts to thwart further spread of the virus, which so far has caused 33 deaths among South Heartland residents.
She recommends that residents avoid “the three Cs” — crowded places, close contact with non-household members, and confined spaces with poor ventilation.
“To reduce spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, we need to stay 6 feet apart from people we don’t live with, wear masks, wash our hands, disinfect shared surfaces and objects, and stay home when we have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID,” Bever said. “Protecting our hospitals and health care workers, our long-term care facilities and their workers, our emergency and safety workers, our teachers, and everyone in our communities, will need to be a community effort to be successful.”
Also on Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced revised state-directed health measures that include new options for a shorter quarantine based on information from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to a CDC statement released Wednesday, “quarantine is used to separate someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 and may develop illness away from other people. Quarantine helps prevent spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they have the virus. CDC recognizes that any quarantine shorter than 14 days balances reduced burden against a small possibility of increasing the spread of the virus.”
“Public health and health care professionals are learning more as we work through the pandemic,” Bever said. “The CDC still recommends a 14-day quarantine period when possible. However, reducing the length of quarantine may reduce the burden of quarantine on individuals and worksites and may increase community compliance.”
The revised DHM for Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties, along with Frequently Asked Questions, can be found on South Heartland’s website, www.southheartland.org.
In the Two Rivers district, a total of 10 new cases in Kearney County, two in Franklin County and four in Harlan County were recorded for Monday through Wednesday, the health department reported in its daily tallies.
Two Rivers COVID-19 statistics are available at www.trphd.org.
