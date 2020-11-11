The South Heartland Health District has hit the red zone for the first time on a dial assessing risks associated with further spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
In a news release Wednesday evening, the district health department announced the South Heartland risk dial reading has increased to 3.0 from 2.7 a week earlier.
A reading of 3.0 is on the line dividing the “elevated” (orange) and “severe” zones on the risk dial. Other zones on the dial include “low” (green) and “moderate” (yellow).
Risk dial readings, which are updated each Wednesday for the South Heartland district, range from zero to 4.0 and are based on various criteria related to coronavirus infection levels and health care system capacity.
In the news release, Michele Bever, health department executive director, said key measures used to determine the level of risk have worsened. These measures include intensive care bed availability in the district, ventilator availability, number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospital care, and the average daily new cases reported to the health department.
In addition, the district’s test positivity rate is back above 15% after one week of dipping below that mark, which indicates widespread community transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Infection with the virus causes the disease known as COVID-19, which may produce no symptoms in some individuals but severe illness and even death for others, depending in part on factors such as old age and underlying health problems.
Bever said South Heartland’s move from the orange zone to the red zone on the risk dial doesn’t automatically result in changes to school plans around the health district, which includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
“The school districts each have their own phased COVID plans,” she said. “They use the risk dial as one tool in making their decisions about how best to provide instruction and activities, keeping in mind the safety of students and staff. We believe that it is best for the health of the students and best for the overall health of the community to keep students in school, and we are working closely with the schools to maintain that objective as long as we can.”
As of Wednesday, 14 school districts in the four-county health district were recording student and staff absences related to COVID-19. A combined total of 260 students and staff were absent from pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade schools. Of that number, 33 students and six staff members were in isolation after testing positive for the virus.
“The schools continue to do a good job assuring COVID prevention practices are in place to protect their staff and the students,” Bever said. “We continue to encourage school families and community members to follow their example.”
As for health care settings, she said, nine long-term care facilities in the South Heartland district have had staff members, residents, or both test positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks. Meanwhile, 21 patients were being cared for in South Heartland hospitals due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, including seven in critical care and five on ventilators.
Hospitals in the South Heartland district are Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
Bever noted that with twice-weekly testing of staff at long-term care facilities now required by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the amount of testing in the district has increased dramatically.
The testing shows that spread of the virus in the community at large is occurring at a much higher rate than spread within the care facilities.
“Forty-eight percent of the tests last week are attributed to long-term care testing, but only 0.01% of the LTCF test results were positive,” Bever said.
By comparison, 29% of the test results from the community were positive.
“We will begin reporting out separately the LTCF (long-term care facility) positivity and community positivity for a more accurate picture,” Bever said.
South Heartland’s average number of daily new cases for the 14 days ending Nov. 7 was 73.6 per 100,000.
“If we had low community spread, we would expect an average of eight or fewer new cases per day per 100,000,” Bever said. “Already, in the first four days of this week, we have received 196 positive lab reports, averaging 49 cases per day, which equates to an average of 108 new cases per day per 100,000.”
Guidance for severe COVID-19 spread includes staying at home when symptomatic, maintaining 6 feet of distance from people you don’t live with, and masking up to reduce risk of close contact exposures.
“Our hospitals, locally and across Nebraska, are feeling the strain. If hospitals are caring for patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19, they have less capacity to care for any of us or our loved ones when we have other critical needs, like strokes and heart attacks,” Bever said. “We can all help reduce this burden by avoiding the three Cs: avoid crowded places, avoid close contact and avoid confined spaces.
“We are urging you to help protect our hospitals, keep our schools open, and keep our local workforce healthy so our businesses may thrive and our loved ones — young and old — and their caregivers remain healthy. It is up to all of us to take care of our communities.”
As of Wednesday, two health districts bordering South Heartland — Central to the north and east (Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties) and Two Rivers to the west (Kearney, Franklin, Harlan, Buffalo, Phelps, Dawson and Gosper counties) already were in the red zone on their risk dials. The current reading for the Central Health District is 3.8 out of 4.0.
The Public Health Solutions health district, which includes Fillmore, Thayer, Jefferson, Saline and Gage counties to the east of the Hastings area, remained in the orange zone.
Statewide, 70 new deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded in the last seven days, bringing Nebraska’s running death toll to 730. Daily hospitalizations over the last seven days increased by 187, to a total of 860, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.
The daily average of new positive cases for the last seven days is 1,953 — up from 1,240 a week ago, 852 the prior week, and 838 the week before that.
For more information on South Heartland virus statistics and risk dial guidance, visit www.southheartlandhealth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.