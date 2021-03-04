Eleven new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have been confirmed in residents of the South Heartland Health District since Tuesday.
The new confirmations for Tuesday through Thursday include six in Adams County, three in Clay County, and one apiece in Nuckolls and Webster counties. They bring to 4,489 the cumulative total number of cases reported in the four-county health district since March 18, 2020.
Of that number, at least 4,283 cases have been classified as recovered. The recovery number was updated most recently on Feb. 26.
The district’s death toll stands at 58.
In a news release Thursday night, Michele Bever, the district health department executive director, said she was pleased with the small number of new cases currently being reported per day.
“We averaged four COVID positive tests per day over the last seven days, which is a decrease over the previous seven days when we averaged 5.6 per day,” Bever said. “This is very good news.”
In other statistics of note, just one in-patient in a South Heartland district hospital was positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the statistical dashboard maintained by the district health department on its website, www.southheartlandhealth.org. No ventilators were in use.
Bever noted that the health department now has updated counts of hospitalized South Heartland residents on the data dashboard.
“Based on reports we received this week, we added 17 hospitalizations since the last update on Jan. 22,” she said. “Since November, the downward trend in South Heartland residents needing hospital care due to COVID-19 is something to celebrate. In November, 52 residents were reported hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. This number was cut in half to 25 hospitalized residents in December, then 21 residents in January and only 12 residents in February.”
She urged district residents not to let down their guard against spread of the virus as the health department and its vaccination partners continue pushing to get shots into arms as quickly as possible.
“It is still very important to practice prevention, to get tested if you have symptoms, and to plan to get the vaccine when it is your turn so that we can keep our schools and businesses open, our hospitals able to care for those who need it, and our worksites safe for employees,” Bever said.
Any resident may register for a COVID vaccine by clicking on the red ribbon at the top of the South Heartland home page. Next, click on the picture of the vaccine to start a vaccine registration in the Nebraska vaccine registration and administration system.
Those needing assistance with registration should contact the Nebraska State Vaccine hotline at 833-998-2275.
Bever said the health department and its vaccination partners in each county are using the registration lists from the state registration system to schedule appointments.
“We, and our partners, are calling people on the lists to get them scheduled for their COVID-19 shots,” Bever said. “To date, about 60% of residents age 65-plus are vaccinated against COVID-19. So, as we continue to work our way through these long lists, we are now reaching many people who already received their vaccine.”
She urged senior citizens to call in if they have registered for the vaccine but have not yet been contacted to schedule an appointment.
“If you are age 65-plus and you live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster county, you are registered for the vaccine and you have not yet received a call to schedule your shot, we are asking you to please contact the health department at 402-462-6211,” Bever said. “We will help get you scheduled with one of the approved vaccine provider partners in our district.
“The 65-plus age group is at higher risk of complications and death from COVID-19, so we are urging these residents to get vaccinated when they are offered an appointment to get a COVID shot.”
According to the dashboard, 635 individuals received their first vaccine dose and 616 received their second dose in the South Heartland district Monday through Thursday of this week.
As of Thursday, a total of 9,265 individuals districtwide have received at least one vaccine dose and 2,955 have received both doses.
Those numbers don’t include several hundred residents and staff members at long-term care facilities who were vaccinated through a separate federal program.
In the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health District to the west of South Heartland, new case totals for Sunday through Wednesday included five in Kearney County, three in Franklin County and one in Harlan County, the Two Rivers health department reported on its website.
The Two Rivers district also includes Buffalo, Phelps, Gosper and Dawson counties outside Tribland.
In that district, senior citizens and designated essential workers were being invited to sign up for shots Friday in a mass vaccination clinic at the Viaero Event Center in Kearney.
Essential workers included in that invitation included health care workers, first responders, utilities workers, homeless shelter staff members, corrections employees, funeral home staff members and educators.
The vaccination event in Kearney is to feature the newly approved Janssen vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, which requires just a single dose. No one without an appointment can be served.
For more Two Rivers information, visit www.trphd.org.
