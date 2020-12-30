An Adams County woman in her 90s has lost her life to the novel coronavirus disease, bringing the death toll for the four-county South Heartland Health District to 47.
The woman’s death was reported Wednesday night in a news release from the district health department, which serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties and has offices in Hastings.
“We are saddened to report another death of a South Heartland resident due to COVID-19, and we extend our sincere sympathies to the family,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director.
The victim had tested positive for the viral infection earlier, and that positive case already has been reflected in South Heartland case tallies. The health department doesn’t report deaths as being related to COVID-19 until the cause is confirmed on the official death certificate from the state of Nebraska.
In related news, Bever reported Wednesday that daily positive COVID-19 case tallies were continuing to decrease. The 14-day average number of new cases extrapolates to 41 per 100,000 population — down from a high of 118 per 100,000 on Nov. 20.
Bever said eight new cases per day per 100,000 population would indicate low community spread.
Meanwhile, however, the district’s test positivity rate for the week of Dec. 20-26 increased to 12.7% from 9.3% for the previous week.
“We also saw a decrease in testing last week, by about 200 tests, which is not surprising since it was a holiday week,” she said.
County-by-county positivity rates for last week were 15.6% in Adams, 10.1% in Clay, 8.2% in Nuckolls and 5.3% in Webster.
The test positivity rate is the percentage of COVID-19 tests administered in a given week that come back from the laboratory with a positive result. Rates above 15% indicate widespread community transmission of the virus, whereas rates below 5% indicate low spread.
Wednesday brought the weekly update of the district’s risk dial, which assesses dangers associated with further local spread of the virus. This week’s risk dial reading dropped from 2.6 to 2.5, in the middle of the orange (elevated risk) zone on the dial.
The risk dial has a green zone (low risk, zero to 1), a yellow zone (moderate, 1-2), orange, 2-3; and red (severe), 3-4.
Bever said this week’s slight drop in the risk dial reading was due in part to the drop in daily tallies of new cases, improved ability for timely completion of contact investigations, improved laboratory turnaround time for tests, improved hospital capacity, and the lowest numbers of hospital inpatients being treated for COVID-19 since mid-October.
“Vaccine availability is also a positive factor,” she said. “Our health district has logged 728 vaccinations since the first does of vaccine arrived in the health district on Dec. 15.”
The health department this week has launched a new COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, which is posted to the department’s website, www.southheartlandhealth.org, and will be used to update the public on vaccination progress within the district.
Other vaccine information and updates, along with links to the Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and vaccine priority recommendations, also are available on the district’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.
“We are in week three since the first COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the health district, but the number of doses allotted here has been limited,” Bever said. “This means that even among groups prioritized to receive vaccine, further prioritization is needed.
“On a positive note, we are expecting about 900 more doses of vaccine to be available next week. Working with our hospitals, we will be able to offer vaccine to more health care providers and are hoping to make good progress in vaccinating more of the Phase 1A priority group.”
A separate program is beginning this week to vaccinate staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
“This is an important priority group to protect, and we are glad that vaccine is now available to them,” Bever said.
