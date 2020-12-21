Four more residents of the South Heartland Health District have lost their battles with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the district health department reported Monday.
All four victims were in their 90s: two women from Clay County, and one man and one woman from Adams County.
“We are saddened to report additional deaths of South Heartland residents and extend our condolences to the families,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director.
All four victims’ diagnoses with COVID-19 had been reflected in South Heartland case statistics previously, Bever said. The health department doesn’t report deaths as being related to the disease until the cause is confirmed on the official death certificate.
The fatalities bring to 46 the total number of district residents to date whose deaths have been related to the viral infection, which causes no symptoms in some patients but can lead to serious illness in others — particularly senior citizens and individuals with underlying health problems.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
The health department on Monday also announced a total of 63 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 being recorded among district residents for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The new cases included 40 in Adams County, 15 in Clay, and four each in Nuckolls and Webster counties.
The new cases bring to 3,553 the total number of district residents diagnosed with the viral infection since March 18. They include 2,321 in Adams County, 564 in Clay, 374 in Nuckolls and 294 in Webster.
Of those 3,553 cases, a total of 3,047 had been classified as recovered by Saturday.
The South Heartland district’s test positivity rate for Dec. 13-19 dropped to 9.3% from 14.8% for the previous week. That was the first time the weekly positivity rate had been below 10% since the week ending Oct. 3.
The test positivity rate is the percentage of COVID-19 tests administered in a given week that come back positive. Rates below 5% are considered to indicate low community spread of the virus, whereas rates exceeding 15% indicate widespread community transmission.
In the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health District to the west, a total of nine new cases were diagnosed in Kearney County Friday through Sunday, along with three in Harlan County, the Two Rivers health department reported. No new cases were reported for Franklin County.
In the South Heartland district, more than 250 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were administered last week, nearly all through Mary Lanning Healthcare, Bever said.
Between the district health department and Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior, the district is expecting to receive 600 doses of the newly released Moderna vaccine this week.
“The first two to three weeks of allotted vaccine are being directed to health care workers, beginning with those who have direct patient care, according to Nebraska’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan,” Bever said. “This Phase 1A vaccination includes hospital and primary care personnel, emergency medical services personnel, and long-term care facility staff and residents.”
Bever said other health care workers also will receive their shots as part of Phase 1A vaccination before the district moves on to Phase 1B, which focuses on critical infrastructure and includes first responders, utility workers, the food/agricultural sector, transportation sector and the education sector, and then on to Phase 1C, which will include individuals age 65 and older and other vulnerable individuals, according to Nebraska’s plan.
“Once the vaccine is more widely available, we will enter Phase 2 and vaccine will be offered to the general public through some health care providers, some pharmacies, and local health departments,” she said. Bever said vaccine information and updates will be provided on the South Heartland COVID-19 vaccine webpage.
Patients need to receive two doses of either the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to be protected effectively. In both cases, the two shots are administered a few weeks apart. Both shots must be of the same vaccine.
In a news release Monday evening, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of Monday morning 8,985 state residents already had received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The first doses of the Pfizer product arrived in Nebraska on Dec. 14.
The first round of vaccines was targeted to hospital and health care workers providing direct patient care, as well as emergency medical technicians, paramedics and workers who will be administering vaccines to priority groups.
Nebraska should take delivery of an additional 11,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, the state agency said. All Pfizer vaccine received in the next four weeks will be reserved for use in long-term care facilities.
Nebraska will launch its Federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care program Dec. 28.
