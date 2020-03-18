The South Heartland District Health Department requests that all employers consider the health and safety of their employees and the needs of our local health care systems during this time of preparation and response to COVID-19.
Our health care providers need to be able to focus on serving ill patients who require medical care. The health department is recommending the following guidance for consideration in employer’s return to work policies:
1. Unless someone is having significant symptoms, they may not be scheduled for an acute appointment with a health care provider.
2. Please do not require that your employees request return to work notes from a health care provider.
3. Health care providers are using respiratory symptom screening as outlined by the CDC to schedule acute patients.
• Symptoms of respiratory illnesses
• Travel history
• Exposure to confirmed COVID-19 case
4. The COVID test is prioritized for high-risk individuals who meet criteria, as determined by a provider and public health officials. The COVID-19 test is not useful for people who do not have symptoms and it is NOT used as a screening tool.
• Please do not require that your employees request COVID-19 testing to return to work.
5. All returning travelers, from any international or domestic location, might have an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 and should limit public interactions, practice strict social-distancing and self-monitor for symptoms.
6. Areas with widespread sustained transmission of COVID-19 are at increased risk and of special concern. (See http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx). Returning travelers from these areas should report to the health department (402-462-6211), self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms. If a returning traveler develops fever or respiratory illness, they need to immediately self-isolate and report to their health care provider.
7. If employers have concerns please contact the health department for guidance: 402-462-6211.
Please make South Heartland District Health Department your resource for the most current information.
Our guidance aligns with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations to assure the best protection for the employee, for the business/work site and for our communities.
It also assures that our health care system is not overburdened with unnecessary requests for visits or testing.
in Nebraska, you can find these recommendations, information, and helpful links on our website: www.southheartlandhealth.org.
We appreciate your efforts to help us “flatten the curve” — thank you for all you do!
