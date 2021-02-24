As the South Heartland District Health Department works with partners to “catch up” following weather-related vaccination delays, more positive news is rolling in concerning COVID-19 metrics in the district.
In a news release Wednesday evening, Michele Bever, the health department executive director, said the catch-up effort this week is necessary because no vaccine shipments arrived last week due to winter weather.
South Heartland is working through Phase 1B under the state’s plan for vaccinations against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. Phase 1B covers the general population of senior citizens age 65 and up, as well as certain categories of essential workers.
“We received last week’s vaccine on Monday and this week’s vaccine today, so we are working to get 1,500 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into arms by next Tuesday,” Bever said. “We also received enough booster doses this week for the 600 people who are scheduled for their second shots this week and next.”
The South Heartland district includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The health department continues to focus most of its vaccine efforts on the senior citizens.
“This group is at higher risk of complications and death from COVID-19, so we and our vaccine partners are focused on getting this group vaccinated,” Bever said. “At the same time, we are using a small portion of the vaccine allotment for prioritized essential workers, according to Nebraska’s Phase 1B priority plan. This week we will start including essential staff from each of our K-12 schools in the four counties. And, over the coming weeks, we will continue to offer a small percent of our total weekly vaccine shipment to essential workers in the education sector.”
Bever also reported the district’s COVID-19 risk dial score for this week dropped to 1.9 — near the top of the yellow (moderate risk) zone —from 2.0 the previous week.
The risk dial assesses the danger associated with continued local spread of the virus, based on various measures related to current spread and capacities for testing, tracing and treatment, plus vaccination progress.
The dial has four zones: Low risk (green, for scores of zero to 1), moderate (yellow, 1-2), elevated (orange, 2-3) and severe (red, 3-4).
One key factor in the risk score’s decline is the continuing drop in numbers of new cases being reported daily across the district.
“The number of positive tests reported each day continues to drop — averaging just 4.4 per day this past week,” Bever said. “Our 14-day average of new daily cases decreased to 12 per 100,000 for the week ending Feb. 20.”
The health district’s population is about 45,000, so rates expressed as per 100,000 population are extrapolated.
Hospital capacity indicators also were improved over last week, Bever said.
As of Wednesday, 82% of intensive care beds in the district were available for new patients and 8% of all in-patients — a total of two — were COVID-19-positive. One of the two in-patients was using a ventilator.
Bever sounded a hopeful but cautious note in her news release.
“All of the steps our residents are taking, all the tools we are using to block the spread of the coronavirus, are working to keep our schools open, our hospitals able to care for those who need it, our most vulnerable protected, and our worksites and businesses thriving,” she said. “We need to continue doing what’s working.”
Health officials continue to urge Nebraskans to avoid “the three Cs”: crowded places, close contact with non-household members, and confined spaces with poor ventilation.
“We need to continue to wear masks that cover our noses and mouths, we need to stay home when we are sick, we need to disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects, we need to wash our hands, and we need to get the COVID vaccine when it is our turn,” Bever said.
Residents can register to get the vaccine through the health department’s website (www.southheartlandhealth.org), which has a link to Nebraska’s vaccine registration system. Registrants will be notified when it is their turn to schedule an appointment.
“We are not getting enough vaccine to fill the demand,” Bever said. “Please be patient. Everyone in each phase can be vaccinated as soon as there is enough vaccine available.”
