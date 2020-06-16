The weekly number of laboratory-confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, as a percentage of the total number of tests administered has dropped below 1% in the South Heartland Health District.
The South Heartland health department announced Monday night that for the week of June 7-13, it had received test results from 546 COVID-19 lab tests on South Heartland district residents.
Of those 546 tests, just four came back positive, for a “positivity” rate of 0.7%. That rate was down from 2.0% for the week of May 24-30 and 2.1% for May 31-June 6.
The South Heartland health district includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
On Monday night, South Heartland announced one new confirmed case of the viral infection since Saturday. The new patient is a Clay County woman in her 50s.
Overall, 312 positive cases in district residents have been logged since the first was confirmed on March 18. Case tallies by county are 280 for Adams, 25 for Clay, six for Webster and one for Nuckolls.
As of Monday, 287 of the patients had recovered. The district death toll stands at 11.
In all, 21 of the patients have required hospitalization.
On Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced 89 of Nebraska’s 93 counties, including all Nebraska counties in Tribland except Hall and Hamilton, would be moving into “Phase 3” of reopening effective June 22. Hall and Hamilton counties, which have been hit hard by the disease, will move into Phase 2.
Phase 3 allows for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings and full occupancy for bars and restaurants, so long as social distancing and other precautions are observed.
In its news release, South Heartland allowed that based on positivity rates, hospitalization numbers, and recent death numbers, as well as health care factors such as available hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators, “the current status is encouraging for South Heartland district and Nebraska overall.”
Bever said caution remains in order, however.
“I would like to remind residents that we still need to practice social distancing and protect others by wearing masks,” she said. “It is easy to spread the virus to vulnerable individuals if you are asymptomatic and not taking precautions. In fact, working to reduce the spread of this respiratory illness is our new normal — this week, as we continue in Phase 2, and for the weeks to come as we enter Phase 3 and beyond.”
As of Friday, a number of South Heartland residents equivalent to 7.1% of the district’s total population had been tested for COVID-19. Testing has become more readily available in recent weeks.
Across Nebraska, 180 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the statewide running case total to 17,031, with 231 deaths, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported.
As of Tuesday, 40% of the state’s hospital beds, 42% of its intensive care beds and 78% of its ventilators were available for patients who might need them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.