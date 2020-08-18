The number of new positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, as a percentage of the total number of tests administered in the South Heartland Health District dipped last week from the week prior, the district health department reports.
The so-called “positivity rate” for the four-county district dipped from 7.5% for the week of Aug. 2-8 to 4.4% for Aug. 9-15, the health department said in a news release late Monday night.
In addition, the health district’s three-week rolling average for positivity dropped a bit, breaking a long-running trend, said Michele Bever, South Heartland health department executive director.
“We’ve seen a steady trend up in the three-week rolling averages for positivity since mid-June, from a low of 1.6% to a high of 5.7% two weeks ago,” Bever said. “The three-week rolling average for last week decreased slightly to 5.5%, breaking an eight-week upward trend.”
One new laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on Monday, bringing to 11 the total number of new cases for the seven-day period. In addition, one recent case that had been assigned to Webster County was reassigned on Monday to Adams County, reflecting the patient’s actual place of residence.
The 11 new cases bring to 461 the total number of district residents diagnosed with the viral infection since March 18. The correct breakdown by county is 384 in Adams County, 58 in Clay County, 11 in Webster County and eight in Nuckolls County.
In Adams County, the new patients include one woman in her 20s; two men in their 20s; three men in their 40s; one man in his 50s; and one man in his 70s. The new cases in Clay County are one man in his 50s and one man in his 70s. The new Nuckolls County case is a woman in her 50s.
Bever said a total of 17 new positive COVID-19 test results came into South Heartland last week out of a total of 388 total test results returned.
“The positivity rate helps to answer the question, ‘What percent of the people who are tested are actually infected with the virus that causes COVID-19?’ It helps us understand how much this virus is spreading in our health district,” Bever said.
Three-week rolling averages, in turn, offer officials a more meaningful idea of transmission trends in the district than do single-week positivity rates, she said.
Bever said residents can help decrease the overall risk for spread of COVID-19 in their communities by reducing opportunities for the virus to spread from person to person.
“This means keeping physically distanced from others, wearing cloth face coverings when we are around others, staying home when we have any symptoms, washing our hands, and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces,” she said. “The goal is to keep our positive cases low and to keep our students and teachers at school.”
Kearney County cases
In other Tribland news related to COVID-19, the Two Rivers Public Health Department, which serves seven counties to the west of the Hastings area, on Tuesday issued its first news release update since Aug. 11 — there have been six in that span — that didn’t include any new confirmed cases of the viral infection in Kearney County.
According to Two Rivers, Kearney County has recorded 28 new cases since Aug. 10 and a running total of 81 cases since March. Franklin County has recorded five new cases since Aug. 10 and 15 overall.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reports that 50 of Kearney County’s cases have been reported in the last 14 days, which ties Kearney and Hall counties for 10th statewide in the number of new cases recorded in that timeframe. By comparison, neighboring Buffalo County has recorded 155 new cases and Adams County has recorded 25 in the last 14 days, according to state figures.
Districtwide in Two Rivers, Dawson County has the most cases since March to date with 975, compared to 515 in Buffalo, 81 in Kearney, 48 in Phelps, 22 in Gosper, 15 in Franklin and one in Harlan. Kearney County has a population of roughly 6,500.
In a letter to the community dated Friday and posted to the city of Minden’s Facebook page. Minden Mayor Ted Griess said he finds the recent increase in Kearney County case numbers alarming, and that if he had the authority to do so he would issue a mandate for face masks in all indoor public spaces in town — not to infringe on anyone’s civil liberties, but for the sake of community health and safety.
In a second-class city like Minden, the community board of health, not the mayor, would have the authority to impose such a mandate, Griess wrote. The board of health could get involved if the situation doesn’t improve, he said.
In his letter, Griess said he believes lack of adherence to guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing have contributed to the recent local increase in case numbers. He urges everyone to follow the guidelines voluntarily.
“Research has shown that proper social distancing and the use of approved face masks significantly help to curb the spread of this disease,” Griess wrote. “Particularly when indoors in public places, I urge everyone to wear a face mask and make it your priority to maintain safe distancing. Furthermore, if you are unable to safely distance when outdoors, please wear a mask.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.