Five new positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease were reported among South Heartland Health District residents over the holiday weekend, and the district’s positivity rate took an unhealthy jump last week.
That was the word Monday evening from the district health department, which reported five new cases for Friday through Monday and a positivity rate of 9.1% for the week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 5.
According to the health department’s online COVID-19 Data Dashboard, a total of 28 new cases were reported last week in the district, which includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
The positivity rate for last week — that is, the number of new positive cases as a percentage of the number of tests administered — was up from 8.2% for the previous week.
By county, the positivity rate for last week was 11.3% in Adams, 6% in Clay, 6.3% in Nuckolls, and 3.9% in Webster. This was an increase over the previous week in every county except Webster.
In addition, the three-week districtwide rolling average positivity rate rose to 8.5% from 6.9% in the prior week.
“Positivity reflects risk of spread and this measure has been trending up in South Heartland since mid-June,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director, in a Labor Day evening news release. “A positive test rate of 5% or less is considered a low risk of spread, while a positive test rate greater than 15% reflects extensive spread in a community. We need to do better at preventing spread of the virus.”
Three of the new cases for Friday through Monday were in Adams County residents. One new case is in Clay County, and one is in Nuckolls County.
Altogether, 527 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded among South Heartland residents since March 18. Of that total, 434 cases have been in Adams County, 67 in Clay, 15 in Webster and 11 in Nuckolls.
Four hundred seventy-nine of the 527 cases are classified as recovered. Twenty-eight of the patients have spent time in a hospital in connection with their diagnosis. Eleven — all Adams County residents — have died.
In Monday’s news release, Bever said best practices for reducing spread of the coronavirus in the district’s communities include isolation of COVID-19 positive individuals and quarantine of individuals exposed to COVID-19.
Isolation keeps infected individuals from spreading the virus to others, she said.
“According to our state-directed health measures, which follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, the isolation period is 10 days from the start of symptoms, AND 24 hours fever free without fever-reducing medications, AND symptoms resolving,” Bever said. “It could be more than 10 days to meet all three of these requirements.”
Quarantine is used when people have been exposed to the virus and have the potential to develop infection. It is meant to keep people separated from others for the period of time that they could develop symptoms and spread the disease.
“According to our state-directed health measures and CDC guidelines, this period is for 14 days following the exposure to the infected individual,” Bever said. “The quarantine period cannot be shortened by a negative test or lack of symptom development, because the disease could develop any time up through 14 days after exposure.”
Bever said residents can continue to make a difference in the overall risk for spread of COVID-19 in their communities by reducing opportunities for the virus to spread from person to person in any situation.
“This means keeping physically distanced from others, wearing cloth face coverings when we are around others, staying home when we have any symptoms, washing our hands, and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces,” she said.
South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found at www.southheartlandhealth.org.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides daily updates to coronavirus cases statewide on its Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
