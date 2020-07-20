The cumulative tally of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the South Heartland Health District jumped by 10 Saturday through Monday.
Meanwhile, the four-county health district’s “positivity rate,” or number of newly confirmed cases as a percentage of the total number of tests administered, rose to 7.5% for the week of July 12-18. That percentage is up from 4.4% for the previous week, 3.3% for the week before that, and 2.7% for the preceding week.
“This is concerning, as we’ve had increases four of the five weeks since our lowest rate of 0.7%, which was the week of June 7-13,” said Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, in a news release Monday night.
The case tallies for Saturday through Monday, gleaned from South Heartland’s online COVID-19 data dashboard, include seven new cases in Adams County, two new cases in Clay County, one new case in Nuckolls County and no new cases in Webster County for Saturday through Monday.
Since March 18, a running total of 381 South Heartland residents have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. Those cases include 325 in Adams County, 40 in Clay County, 10 in Webster County and six in Nuckolls County.
Of the 381 total positive cases, 346 now have resolved through recovery. Eleven patients — all Adams County residents — have died.
To date, a total of 22 South Heartland residents with COVID-19 have spent time in the hospital. The number of hospitalizations, which had not increased since May 29, ticked up by one sometime on Friday, the data dashboard shows.
According to the Monday night news release from South Heartland, the newly hospitalized patient is an Adams County patient in his 50s.
Of a total of 14 new cases confirmed Friday through Monday, South Heartland said in its news release, one is a child, three are under 20, two are in their 30s, two are in their 40s, two are in their 50s, three are in their 60s, and one is in the 70s. Nine of the patients are males, and five are females.
In the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health District, which serves seven counties to the west of the Hastings area, a total of 14 new cases were reported over the weekend — eight in Buffalo County, five in Dawson County and one in Phelps County. No new cases were reported in Kearney, Franklin or Harlan counties, which are part of the Hastings Tribune news coverage area.
Bever, the South Heartland official, reminded everyone that COVID-19 can be spread unwittingly by seemingly healthy people, so it’s crucial to take precautions.
“This disease is easily spread from person to person,” she said. “People are able to spread the virus two days before they actually experience symptoms. Some people never have symptoms themselves (are asymptomatic), but can spread it to others.
“People can feel fine and pass it along unknowingly. The people they expose may not be so lucky. This is why physical distancing and wearing cloth face coverings is so important — to protect others and reduce community spread.”
Bever emphasized key prevention actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19: staying at home if people have any symptoms — even mild symptoms — consistent with COVID-19; keeping 6 feet of distance between individuals; wearing a face covering as a barrier to keep germs from spreading to others, especially when people are unable to be physically distanced; washing hands frequently with soap and water; and cleaning and disinfecting any frequently touched surfaces.
South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on its Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
