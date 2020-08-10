An increased percentage of individuals being tested for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, received a positive diagnosis last week in the South Heartland Health District.
The so-called “positivity rate” for the week — that is, the number of new laboratory-confirmed cases as a percentage of the total number of tests administered — jumped from 4.5% for the week of July 26-Aug. 1 to 7.5% for Aug.2-8, the South Heartland District Health Department said in a news release Monday evening.
The district’s positivity rate has been as high as 7.5% previously, but had worked down from there since mid-July.
The health department also reported 12 new confirmed cases of the viral infection Friday through Monday.
All the new cases are in Adams County. They include one man in his 60s, seven women — ranging from one in her 20s to one in her 70s — and four children.
The health district also encompasses Clay, Webster and Nuckolls counties. Headquarters are in Hastings.
Since March 18, a running total of 450 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among health district residents. The breakdown to date is 376 cases in Adams County, 56 in Clay, 11 in Webster and seven in Nuckolls.
The breakdown of positivity rates in South Heartland counties last week was 9.3% in Adams, 7.7% in Clay, and zero in Webster and Nuckolls.
“There were 319 COVID-19 tests conducted in our district last week, down from 420 the previous week,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director, in Monday’s news release. “Of the 319 people tested, 24 were positive. Overall, 12.3% of our population has been tested.”
News of the increased positivity rate in the health district comes just as community schools are preparing to open their doors to students for the fall semester. Bever said vigilance will be needed throughout the district in the days, weeks and months ahead.
“In order for schools to open safely and successfully with in-person instruction, the community spread of COVID-19 needs to be low,” she said. “All of us can help make this happen by practicing prevention. For example, we need to stay home from work, gatherings and activities when we have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.”
Bever reminded the public that symptoms of COVID-19 infection can be very mild and can include one or more of the following: new cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell, fever, chills, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, congestion and/or runny nose.
“If you experience symptoms, you should isolate and contact your health care provider for guidance and next steps, which may include testing,” she said.
Other safety measures also are necessary to thwart the spread of the virus, Bever said.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that up to 40% of people with COVID-19 do not show symptoms, so it is important to continue to take other precautions, as well,” she said. “These include keeping 6 feet between ourselves and others; wearing a face covering as a barrier to keep our germs from spreading to others, especially when we are unable to be physically distanced; washing our hands frequently with soap and water; and cleaning and disinfecting any frequently-touched surfaces.”
Of the 450 total cases of COVID-19 to date among South Heartland residents, 412 were classified as recovered as of Monday evening. A total of 25 patients have spent time in a hospital for treatment. Eleven patients — all from Adams County — have died.
In other COVID-19 news, the Two Rivers Public Health Department, which serves seven counties to the west of the Hastings area, reported a total of nine new cases of the disease were confirmed among Kearney County residents Thursday through Sunday. Franklin County saw two new cases for the same time period.
