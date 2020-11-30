The South Heartland Health District last week saw an uptick in its test positivity rate for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Positivity for the week of Nov. 22-28 was 15.6%, up from 14.5% for Nov. 15-21 but down from 17.5% for Nov. 8-14, the district health department reported in a news release Monday evening.
The test positivity rate refers to the percentage of the number of COVID-19 tests performed in a given week that come back from the laboratory with a positive result.
Positivity rates exceeding 15% indicate widespread transmission of the virus in the community. Rates below 5% indicate low spread.
In Monday’s news release, Michele Bever, health department executive director, said county-by-county test positivity rates for last week were 13.8% in Adams County, 14% in Clay County, 27% in Nuckolls County and 21.6% in Webster County.
“Last week’s positivity for two of our counties indicates severe spread, and all four counties are a long way from low community spread,” Bever said.
The health department also reported a total of 112 new positive cases across the four-county district for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, with health department headquarters in Hastings. Since March 18, a running total of 1,898 Adams County residents have tested positive for the presence of the virus in their bodies, compared to 437 in Clay, 281 in Nuckolls and 243 in Webster. The districtwide running total is 2,859 positive cases.
Infection with the novel coronavirus causes the disease known as COVID-19, which can leave some patients with no symptoms at all but afflict others with serious illness that in some cases leads to death.
To date, the deaths of a total of 30 South Heartland residents have been confirmed as having been related to COVID-19.
As of Monday, a total of 118 district residents have spent time in a hospital in connection with a COVID-19 diagnosis.
The health department on Monday updated its running tally of recoveries — that is, positive COVID-19 cases in which the patients have been classified as recovered. That number now stands at 2,164.
Bever said the stress COVID-19 is placing on long-term care facilities, child care services, schools, emergency services and health care facilities in the health district remain a source of serious concern.
She said many economic sectors are experiencing workforce issues due to the disease, which is detracting from the availability and/or timeliness of services.
“In most cases, staff for these critical services are being exposed to COVID at family or community events or in public places, not at their worksites,” Bever said. “This is why it is critical for everyone to practice COVID-19 prevention everywhere they go.”
Social gatherings are playing a major role in the spread of the virus, so precautions relating to such gatherings can make a significant impact on what happens from here.
“We need to keep our gatherings small — limited to people in our households is safest — and practice prevention in everything we do and everywhere we go,” she said. “We need to stay 6 feet apart from people we don’t live with, wear masks, wash our hands, disinfect shared surfaces and objects, and stay home when we have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID.
“Protecting our hospitals and health care workers, our long-term care facilities and their workers, our emergency and safety workers, our teachers, and everyone in our communities, will need to be a community effort to be successful.”
In other virus-related news, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported a total of 10 new COVID-19 cases in Kearney County, 10 new cases in Franklin County and 11 new cases in Harlan County for Nov. 24 through Nov. 29.
Up-to-date virus statistics for the South Heartland district are available at www.southheartlandhealth.org. Two Rivers statistics are kept current at www.trphd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.