The South Heartland Health District saw its COVID-19 test positivity rate for last week rise slightly from the previous week’s longtime low.
The rate rose to 4.6% for the week of Feb. 21-27 — up from 3.9% for the previous week.
The test positivity rate is the number of novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, tests administered in a given week that come back from the laboratory with a positive result.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. According to the statistical dashboard on the district health department’s website, the positivity rate for tests administered to the general population last week increased from 11.2% to 13.2%, while the rate in long-term care facilities remained zero for a second consecutive week, resulting in the overall positivity rate of 4.6%.
In a news release Monday night, Michele Bever, the health department’s executive director, said COVID-19 testing numbers in the district were extremely low last week, with fewer people tested than at any time since the first week of October 2020.
“There were only 659 tests conducted in the health district last week, with 65% of those tests occurring in long-term care facilities where regular testing of staff is required,” Bever said. “The good news is that there were zero positive tests reported in long-term care staff last week or the week before. Of the 228 tests of the general public, 13.2% of those were positive, which is still considered high community spread. We need to see less than 5% for us to consider community spread to be low.”
Testing remains key in the battle to thwart further spread of the virus, she said.
“There needs to be more testing to detect cases of virus infection so that we can take action to reduce the spread,” Bever said. “We encourage people to get tested if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.”
In Monday night’s news release, the health department reported a total of 17 new cases of COVID-19 districtwide for Friday through Monday — all in Adams County. The daily average for the four-day period was 4.25 new cases per day.
The 17 new cases bring to 4,478 the cumulative number of cases among South Heartland residents since March 18, 2020. By county, the running totals are 2,918 cases in Adams, 721 in Clay, 496 in Nuckolls and 343 in Webster.
Of those 4,478 total cases recorded, at least 4,283 have been classified as recovered. The health district’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 58.
In the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health District, which includes seven counties to the west of South Heartland, a total of three new cases in Kearney County, two in Franklin County and one in Harlan County were recorded Thursday through Sunday.
The Two Rivers district also includes Buffalo, Phelps, Gosper and Dawson counties outside the Tribune’s coverage area.
Bever said it is too early to abandon the public health precautionary measures that have been working to thwart the spread of the virus.
“We need to continue to use all of the tools we have to stop the spread of this coronavirus until the risk is low and sustained at those levels,” she said. “We are very concerned about the new variants of the virus that were detected first in other countries and now in the U.S. The United Kingdom variant was just detected in Nebraska. These new and highly transmissible (easily spread) variant strains of the virus could lead to additional local surges of COVID cases in the coming months. We need to keep the virus from spreading so we don’t have local spikes in cases.”
Bever said vaccination is one way to reduce the severity of COVID-19 illness caused by any of the virus strains. She urged anyone age 65 and older who wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine to register for it.
The South Heartland health department continues to collaborate with local health care partners in working through Phase 1B under the state’s vaccination plan.
Phase 1B calls for the vaccination of the general population of senior citizens age 65 and up, plus certain categories of essential workers.
“Our district is continuing to vaccinate individuals age 65-plus along with some prioritized essential workers, which includes K-12 educators. If you are 65-plus, please register to get your vaccine using the state vaccine registration system, which may be accessed through SHDHD’s website homepage.
“While you wait for your turn to get the vaccine, please continue wearing your mask and practicing the 3Cs: avoid crowded spaces, avoid close contact and avoid confined spaces. I’m glad to report that our health district will have more vaccine available this week, with a larger allotment of the Moderna vaccine expected, along with our first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”
The new Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered in a single dose instead of two like the currently available Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna products. The Johnson & Johnson product just received authorization for emergency use from federal authorities over the weekend.
To view more South Heartland COVID-19 statistics or register for the vaccine, visit www.southheartlandhealth.org. Similar information for Two Rivers is available at www.trphd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.