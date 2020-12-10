One hundred twenty-seven new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, were recorded Tuesday through Thursday in the South Heartland Health District.
The new cases — 74 in Adams County, 27 in Clay County, 13 in Nuckolls County and 13 in Webster County — were reported in an evening news release from the district health department.
The health district encompasses those four counties, which since March have recorded a combined total of 3,321 cases in their residents.
Of those 3,321 cases, 2,574 have been classified as recovered. One hundred thirty of the patients have spent time in the hospital for treatment of the viral infection.
The district’s death toll from COVID-19 stands at 37.
In Thursday’s news release, Michele Bever, health department executive director, said the first doses of vaccine for the virus are expected to arrive in the district as early as next week, and that those doses will go to health care workers who provide patient care.
At the national level, officials have determined the first individuals to receive the vaccine should be staff members and residents of long-term care facilities and front-line health care workers.
“Until the vaccine is widely available to the general public, it will be important for everyone to help slow the spread of the virus by continuing to avoid the three Cs: avoid crowded places, avoid close contact, and avoid confined spaces,” Bever said.
Events related to the holiday season will create additional opportunities for the virus to spread, so continuing precautions will be essential even as vaccinations are beginning in the area.
“Start planning now for COVID-safe winter holiday celebrations,” Bever said. “The safest way to celebrate the holidays is to celebrate at home with the people you live with. Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household (who are consistently taking measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19) poses the lowest risk for spread.
“To reduce spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, we need to stay 6 feet apart from people we don’t live with, wear masks, wash our hands, disinfect shared surfaces and objects, and stay home when we have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID.
“Working together, as a community, to protect our hospitals and health care workers, our long-term care facilities and their workers, our emergency and safety workers, our teachers and everyone in our communities, will give us the best chance of getting through this pandemic healthy and safe.”
In the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health District to the west, new COVID-19 case tallies in Tribland counties for Monday through Wednesday were one in Kearney County, six in Franklin County and two in Harlan County.
The Two Rivers district saw its risk dial reading for this week drop from high in the red zone to low in the red zone.
The risk dial assesses the dangers of further spread of the virus in local communities. The red zone represents severe risk, as opposed to orange (elevated), yellow (moderate) and green (low).
The South Heartland district saw its risk dial reading increase to 3.2 this week — up from 3.0 the previous week. All readings between 3 and 4 are in the red zone.
More COVID-19 statistics for the South Heartland and Two Rivers health districts, respectively, are available at www.southheartlandhealth.org and www.trphd.org.
