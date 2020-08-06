Thirteen new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, have been confirmed among residents of the South Heartland Health District since Tuesday, the district health department reported Thursday night.
All but one of the new cases were in Adams County. The other one was in Clay County. No new cases were recorded in Webster and Nuckolls counties.
According to a news release from South Heartland, the new Adams County patients include nine males — one under 20, three in their 20s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, and one in his 70s; and three females — one under 20, one in her 20s and one in her 30s. The new Clay County patient is a man in his 70s.
The 13 new cases bring to 438 the running total of COVID-19 cases recorded among South Heartland residents since March 18. Of those cases, 364 have been in Adams County, 56 in Clay County, 11 in Webster County and seven in Nuckolls County.
Three hundred eighty-seven of the 438 confirmed cases now are listed as recovered. The district death toll stands at 11.
A total of 25 patients have spent time in a hospital for treatment of COVID-19. That number has climbed by four since July 17, with the latest patient being admitted to the hospital on Monday.
The South Heartland risk dial for additional spread of the virus declined last week from 1.9 to 1.8 but remains in the high “moderate” range. The risk dial is included on the Data Dashboard posted on the health department’s website, southheartlandhealth.org.
In other area COVID-19 news, a total of 14 new positive cases were recorded in Kearney County from July 30 through Wednesday, according to news releases from the Two Rivers Public Health Department, which serves seven counties to the west of the Hastings area.
Across Nebraska, 332 newly confirmed cases were reported for Thursday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported.
South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on its website. Daily updates to state statistics are available at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
In Monday’s news release, Michele Bever, South Heartland executive director, reminded the community of the importance of precautions amid threat of the viral infection, which can cause serious illness and even death, most notably in individuals who are elderly or have underlying health conditions.
“We encourage everyone to practice prevention — including physical distancing and wearing masks whenever possible, as well as washing hands, disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces, and staying home when you have symptoms,” Bever said. “We can keep cases low if we take an ‘I’ll protect you, you protect me’ approach to slowing the spread of COVID-19.”
Key prevention actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 include staying at home when even mild symptoms associated with COVID-19 are present; keeping 6 feet of distance from others; wearing a face covering as a barrier to keep germs from spreading to others, especially when physical distancing is impossible; washing hands frequently with soap and water; and cleaning and disinfecting any frequently touched surfaces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.