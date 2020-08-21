A total of 15 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, were recorded in the South Heartland Health District Tuesday through Friday, the district health department reported.
The new cases include 12 in Adams County, two in Clay County and one in Webster County.
Of the 476 positive cases reported in the four-county health district since March 18, 441 had recovered as of Friday.
The county-by-county breakdown of total cases to date includes 395 cases in Adams County, 60 cases in Clay County, 13 cases in Webster County and eight cases in Nuckolls County.
In a news release Thursday evening, Michele Bever, South Heartland District Health Department executive director, explained a bit about the health department’s efforts to keep its case tallies and other statistics up to date.
“We are in the process of reviewing and reconciling, as necessary, case totals by county, working with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to assure accurate case counts in our respective data sets,” Bever said. “The case count on the SHDHD dashboard is close to real time — updated daily — and sometimes there is a delay between our reports and the state dashboard, which relies on the SHDHD data set. South Heartland is committed to reporting accurate and timely information about our district.”
Thursday’s news release also included information on cases of COVID-19 in children and youths up to age 20, which account for 11.1% of all cases in the district recorded to date.
“Looking at all South Heartland cases to date, we see that 3.7% of these cases are in children age 10 or younger and another 7.4% are youth age 10-19,” Bever said. “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, common COVID-19 symptoms among children include fever, headache, sore throat, cough, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, and diarrhea. As many as 45% of children infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 may not have symptoms (asymptomatic). While children generally have a less serious illness, they may experience severe symptoms. Recent evidence suggests that children likely have the same or higher viral loads in their nose and throat compared with adults and also that children have been able to spread the virus effectively in households and camp settings.”
Bever said residents can help suppress the overall risk for spread of COVID-19 by reducing opportunities for the virus to spread from person to person.
“This means keeping physically distanced from others, wearing cloth face coverings when we are around others, staying home when we have any symptoms, washing our hands, and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces,” she said. “The goal is to keep our positive cases low and to keep our students and teachers at school.”
In other area COVID-19 news, the Two Rivers Public Health Department has reported nine new positive cases of the viral infection in Kearney County and one new case in Franklin County for Tuesday through Thursday.
South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org. The Two Rivers health department reports similar information online at trphd.org.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on its Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
