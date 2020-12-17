A total of 79 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, were recorded among residents of the South Heartland Health District for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The district health department is headquartered in Hastings.
The three-day total compares to 127 for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of the previous week, Dec. 8-10.
The new cases for the three days this week included 56 in Adams County, 10 in Clay County, nine in Nuckolls County and four in Webster County. They bring cumulative case tallies to date for the four counties to 2,281 in Adams, 549 in Clay, 370 in Nuckolls and 290 in Webster.
Of the 3,490 cases reported to date districtwide, 2,784 have been classified as recovered. One hundred thirty-three of the patients have spent time in the hospital for treatment of COVID-19. A total of 42 individuals have lost their lives to the virus.
The district’s first positive case was announced on March 18.
A reduction in numbers of new cases and a drop in the test positivity rate were among factors cited Wednesday when South Heartland’s risk dial reading received its weekly update and was lowered from 3.2 to 2.8 — a change that moved the needle from the red (severe) zone to the orange (elevated) zone.
Public health officials are urging Nebraskans to remain vigilant in taking precautions to help thwart further spread of the virus, even as vaccines begin to arrive in the state in limited numbers.
Michele Bever, South Heartland executive director, said the health department on Thursday administered Pfizer vaccine to 10 emergency medical services personnel from several Clay County volunteer ambulance squads.
Workers with direct patient contact, including EMS personnel, are prioritized to receive the first doses of the vaccine, Bever said.
“Our rural volunteer ambulance crews provide critical health care and put their own lives at risk to serve their communities,” she said. “It is an honor to be able to offer them another level of protection from COVID-19.”
As more vaccine arrives over the next couple of weeks, long-term care facility staff and residents will be vaccinated, hospitals will use their allotments for the rest of their staff who have patient contact, health departments will continue working to assure that all EMS personnel who want the vaccine are vaccinated, and primary care providers will begin receiving vaccinations for COVID-19.
Bever said additional health care workers are prioritized to receive the vaccine during the first phase.
Under Nebraska’s vaccine distribution plan, next in line for vaccine will be critical infrastructure personnel, including utilities workers, education sector employees, food and agricultural workers, transportation workers, and non-EMS first responders. The third priority group to receive the vaccine will be people over 65 years of age and other vulnerable populations.
“Until the vaccine becomes widely available next year, it will be important for everyone to help slow the spread of the virus by continuing to avoid the three Cs: avoid crowded places, avoid close contact, and avoid confined spaces,” Bever said.
