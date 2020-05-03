South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported nine new COVID-19 positive cases Saturday.
This brings the total number of cases in the four-county health district to 216 — 200 in Adams County, 11 in Clay County, 5 in Webster County and zero in Nuckolls County.
The new case is in Clay County a male in his 40s.
The new cases in Adams County are five females (1 under 20, 1 in her 20s, 1 in her 30s, 2 in their 40s) and three males (1 in his 40s, 1 in his 50s, 1 in his 60s).
Residents who are ill or have any symptoms consistent with coronavirus disease should stay home from work and isolate at home to avoid spreading the illness to others.
Health director Michele Bever reminds residents that they may have very mild or no symptoms at all, but the virus can spread easily through close person to person contact.
“It is gatherings and close contact at work or other settings that often result in new cases of COVID-19,” she said.
Bever encourages South Heartland residents to protect older adults and other individuals at higher risk.
“Please continue practicing social distancing, including keeping 6 feet between people, and staying home when we are sick," she said. "Please continue practicing prevention, including wearing masks, washing your hands, keeping your hands away from your face, and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces.”
This week Gov. Pete Ricketts reminded Nebraskans that the 10-person rule for gatherings remains in effect through the month of May and encouraged residents to only celebrate and gather with their households.
The revised directed health measures issued by the governor and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for South Heartland District’s four counties will be effective at midnight on May 4 and continue until May 31.
All restrictions from the previous DHMs will continue through May 31, except for elective surgeries/procedures and religious services (to include wedding and funerals). NDHHS developed COVID-19 Guidelines for the Conduct of Faith-Based Services, which can be found on the South Heartland website: https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/corona-virus.html.
South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/corona-virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska's coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
