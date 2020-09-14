The South Heartland Health District has seen another death from the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the district health department reported Monday night.
“We extend our condolences to the family,” said Michele Bever, the health department executive director, in a news release. “This was an Adams County man in his 70s, who was hospitalized, with no known underlying health conditions and no known exposure to a positive case.”
The man’s case of COVID-19 had been reported among district numbers previously, Bever said. The health department doesn’t report deaths until the department receives notification regarding cause of death on the death certificate, she said.
Since March, a total of 12 residents of the four-county health district have died in connection with COVID-19. All 12 lived in Adams County.
In related news Monday night, the health department reported that the district also has seen 28 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday. All 28 new patients are Adams County residents.
The new cases add to the 19 recorded Sept. 8-10, bringing to 47 the total reported among district residents over the last seven days, Sept. 8 through Monday.
The district health department reported the latest cases Monday night on its Data Dashboard of COVID-19 statistics.
Since March 18, 574 residents of the health district, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. Of that number, 479 are classified as having recovered to date.
The case tallies to date include 477 in Adams County, 69 in Clay County, 16 in Webster County and 12 in Nuckolls County.
A total of 29 patients have spent time in a hospital in connection with COVID-19. The latest patient was admitted to a hospital on Friday.
In Monday’s news release, Bever said COVID-19 remains a serious issue in the South Heartland district.
“We have community spread in our district,” she said. “This is why prevention continues to be important wherever we are: work, school, shopping, church, or gatherings of any kind.”
Residents can continue to make a difference in the overall risk for spread of COVID-19 in their communities by reducing opportunities for the virus to spread from person to person in any situation, Bever said.
“This means keeping physically distanced from others, wearing cloth face coverings when we are around others, staying home when we have any symptoms, washing our hands, and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces,” she said.
Bever said the district’s community risk dial would be updated on Wednesday this week due to a delay in retrieving the required data.
For the latest information, visit the health department website at southheartlandhealth.org.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services posts statewide statistics at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.
